Colorado brings 1-0 lead into game 2 against Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division) Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Avalanche -205, Wild +169; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 9-6. Cale Makar scored two goals in the victory.

Colorado has a 55-16-11 record overall and a 17-5-5 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche are 51-6-6 in games they score three or more goals.

Minnesota is 17-12-4 against the Central Division and 46-24-12 overall. The Wild are 45-8-7 in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makar has 20 goals and 59 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 45 goals and 44 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Joel Kiviranta: day to day (undisclosed), Josh Manson: day to day (upper-body).

Wild: Jonas Brodin: out (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.