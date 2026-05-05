Chourio leads Brewers against the Cardinals following 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (18-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (21-14, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (18-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (21-14, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Sproat (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (3-2, 3.73 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Jackson Chourio had four hits on Monday in a 6-3 loss to the Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 21-14 record overall and a 10-9 record in home games. The Cardinals are 16-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has an 18-16 record overall and an 8-8 record on the road. The Brewers have gone 12-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 16 extra base hits (six doubles and 10 home runs). JJ Wetherholt is 13 for 43 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jake Bauers has six doubles, five home runs and 19 RBIs for the Brewers. Sal Frelick is 6 for 28 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .275 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

Brewers: Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Misiorowski: day-to-day (hamstring), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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