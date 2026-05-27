Chicago Stars fire GM Richard Feuz after 3-8 start to the NWSL season

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Stars fired general manager Richard Feuz on Wednesday after a 3-8 record to start the…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Stars fired general manager Richard Feuz on Wednesday after a 3-8 record to start the National Women’s Soccer League season.

Feuz has been with the Stars since 2024. The team had a 16-34-13 regular-season record during his tenure and clinched a playoff berth during his first year in charge.

Chicago has scored just five goals through 11 games this season and has a league worst minus-17 goal differential.

“Chicago Stars FC and its ownership recognize that our on-field performance has fallen short of the standards we have set for ourselves and the expectations of our fans,” team President Karen Leetzow said in a statement. “Following a thorough assessment of the organization, we have determined that a change in sporting leadership is necessary to reach our collective ambitions.”

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