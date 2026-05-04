Chicago Bulls hire Atlanta Hawks executive Bryson Graham to lead their front office

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls hired Atlanta Hawks executive Bryson Graham to lead their front office on Monday, hoping…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls hired Atlanta Hawks executive Bryson Graham to lead their front office on Monday, hoping he can turn around a struggling franchise.

Graham takes over as Chicago’s executive vice president of basketball operations after the organization fired Arturas Karnisovas a month ago. He spent this season as Atlanta’s senior vice president of basketball operations after a 15-year run in New Orleans’ front office that saw him rise from intern to general manager. He had a hand in the Pelicans drafting Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Dyson Daniels in recent years.

Graham reunited with Nickeil Alexander-Walker in July when Atlanta acquired him from Minnesota. He averaged 20.8 points and was the NBA’s Most Improved Player. The Hawks went 46-36 before losing to New York in the first round of the playoffs and posted their highest win total since the 2015-16 team finished 48-34.

“This is one of the most storied franchises in the history of professional basketball, and I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to deliver results for this city and these fans,” Graham said in a statement. “My entire career has been built on the belief that sustained success starts with finding the right players and developing an all-around impactful culture.”

The Bulls fired Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley in early April after six years and one postseason appearance. They went on to finish 12th in the Eastern Conference at 31-51 while missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

Graham will need to hire a new coach. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf had hoped to retain Billy Donovan. But the Naismith Hall of Famer opted to resign after six seasons, avoiding a potentially awkward situation with new management.

“He has worked his way up through basketball operations from the ground level, and that experience has given him a deep understanding of how to build and sustain a successful organization,” Michael Reinsdorf said. “He is an effective communicator, a disciplined and thoughtful decision-maker, and someone who truly connects with players and people. He understands today’s league, today’s players, and what it takes to develop talent and build a winning culture. Just as important, Bryson is committed to building a high-level group around him.”

Graham inherits a team with two promising young stars in Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, two first-round draft picks and the salary-cap space to make big moves this offseason. But the Bulls haven’t been serious contenders in the Eastern Conference since Derrick Rose tore his ACL in the opener of the 2012 playoffs against Philadelphia.

Chicago’s lone playoff appearance under the previous regime was during the 2021-22 season, when the team led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan finished sixth in the Eastern Conference at 46-36 and got knocked out by Milwaukee in the first round. The Bulls lost point guard Lonzo Ball to a knee injury during that season, and he missed the next two years.

Chicago’s most recent all-star was DeRozan in 2023.

Karnisovas refused for years to launch a major rebuild and give the Bulls the best shot at the No. 1 pick, stressing patience and not skipping steps, before pulling the trigger this year. He made seven trades prior to the deadline, dealing Nikola Vucevic to Boston, Kevin Huerter to Detroit, Coby White to Charlotte and Chicago product Ayo Dosunmu to Minnesota.

The Bulls mostly got second-round draft picks in return. They also acquired Jaden Ivey from Detroit, only to waive him following anti-LGBTQ+ comments about religion he made in videos posted on his Instagram account.

Graham, who’s from San Antonio, played at Texas A&M from 2006 to 2009 before joining the Aggies’ staff as a graduate assistant. He was hired as an intern in New Orleans by then-GM Dell Demps prior to the 2010-11 season.

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