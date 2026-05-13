Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey has surgery on his right ankle, expected to be ready for camp

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle and is expected to be…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Bulls said he will be sidelined from basketball activities for three months. Giddey averaged career-highs in scoring (17 points), assists (9.1) and rebounds (8.3), though hamstring and right ankle injuries limited him to 54 games — his lowest total since his 2021-22 rookie season with Oklahoma City.

The Bulls finished 12th in the Eastern Conference at 31-51 while missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. But they will have a different look next season.

Chicago hired Bryson Graham as executive vice president of basketball operations to replace the fired Arturas Karnisovas. The team is looking for a new coach after Billy Donovan opted to resign against ownership’s wishes and avoid a potentially awkward situation with the new front office.

Chicago has nearly $60 million in salary-cap space and two first-round draft picks, including the No. 4 overall selection.

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