Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 5 + Free Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The best way to jumpstart your account tonight is by signing up here with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP ahead of the upcoming playoff Game 5 matchup between the Spurs and Thunder.

This exclusive, new-user-only welcome offer hands you a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick to anchor your entry. To secure the absolute maximum value of the bonus, you simply need to make a first-time deposit of $100.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for Game 5 in Oklahoma City

Before we dive into the nitty-gritty of handicapping tonight’s props, here is the cheat sheet for claiming this exclusive Chalkboard welcome offer:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 26, 2026

I love this Chalkboard welcome offer because it instantly doubles your initial investment (up to $100) and tosses in an exclusive free pick. Think of this free pick as a complimentary square for your entry—it allows you to select a player to simply go over 0.5 points. With superstars stepping onto the court tonight, using this on either side of the Thunder vs. Spurs game virtually guarantees the first leg of your parlay hits as soon as someone sinks a single basket.

Keep in mind, this lucrative sign-up bonus is strictly reserved for new customers. To successfully unlock your 100% deposit match and that over 0.5 points free pick, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Chalkboard operates.

Totals for Top Players in Spurs-Thunder

With your welcome bonus locked and loaded, it is time to build a winning entry. Chalkboard lets us combine multiple player projections to chase those bigger payouts. Here are the consensus morning lines for the five guys with the highest projected point totals tonight:

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 6.5 4.5 Victor Wembanyama 25.5 3.5 13.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 5.5 3.5 Jalen Williams 15.5 4.5 4.5

When I’m staring down the board for my Chalkboard picks, I always look for discrepancies between these consensus lines and the players’ actual postseason averages. Here is exactly how the data breaks down for tonight’s key matchups.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is staring down a massive 30.5 points over/under. But here is the reality: through 12 postseason games, he is averaging 27.7 points. Yes, his 31.6% usage rate means he will constantly have the ball in his hands, but the raw data suggests we should lean slightly toward the under on his primary scoring prop.

On the other side of the court, the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama boasts a consensus point total of 25.5. Similar to SGA, Wemby’s playoff average sits a bit lower than his line at 23.1 points per game. Taking the under here aligns with the stats, but if you want a safer play to key your entry around, look to his 13.5 rebounds line, backed by his solid 11.4 postseason rebounding average.

Now, if you want a real chance at an edge, Stephon Castle is offering an intriguing opportunity for the over. His scoring line sits at a modest 16.5 points, yet he has been an absolute breakout offensive weapon in these playoffs, averaging an impressive 19.2 points per game. Relying purely on recent statistical output, taking Castle to clear his point total is one of the smartest, data-backed plays on the board tonight.

How to Register Using the Chalkboard Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus before tip-off is an incredibly seamless process. Just follow these simple steps, and you will be ready to start building those sophisticated entries:

Register: Create a new account here . You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: This is the most crucial step! During sign-up, ensure you enter the Chalkboard promo code WTOP when prompted. This exact code is required to unlock your exclusive new-user bonus. Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier section and make your first deposit using any of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods.

To extract the absolute full value of the welcome bonus, you will want to deposit at least $100. But do not sweat it if you prefer to start smaller; Chalkboard will still give you a 100% deposit match on whatever initial amount you choose to fund your account with, up to that $100 maximum limit.

Once your deposit clears, your account is instantly credited with your matched bonus funds and your free pick. You now have plenty of ammunition to build your entries for the Oklahoma City and San Antonio clash.