PGA Championship at a glance

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — A brief look at the PGA Championship going into the first round Thursday at Aronimink…

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — A brief look at the PGA Championship going into the first round Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club:

Event: 108th PGA Championship.

Course: Aronimink Golf Club. Yardage: 7,394. Par: 70.

Prize fund: To be announced on Saturday ($19 million in 2025, with $3.24 million to the winner).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Strongest field: The PGA Championship has 97 of the top 100 in the world ranking. Missing is Jake Knapp at No. 37 (thumb injury), Lucas Herbert at No. 89 and Shaun Norris at No. 95. Herbert and Norris moved into the top 100 after the field had been filled.

Rory’s little toe: Rory McIlroy could play only three holes Tuesday because of a blister under the nail of his right pinkie toe. He played nine holes Wednesday and said he was fine after some padding around the toe and a wider, longer shoe.

Grand Slam pursuit: Jordan Spieth needs to win the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam. Masters champion McIlroy goes after the second leg of the calendar slam.

Aronimink winners: Keegan Bradley (2018 BMW Championship), Nick Watney (2011 AT&T National), Justin Rose (2010 AT&T National), Gary Player (1962 PGA Championship.

Key statistic: Americans have won the last 10 times in the PGA Championship, the longest active streak among majors.

Noteworthy: The last nine PGA champions have won multiple majors.

Key tee times Thursday: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose (2:05 p.m.); Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (8:40 a.m.); Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler (8:29 a.m.).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (ESPN+), noon to 7 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS and Paramount+).

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