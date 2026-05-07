Cavs guard Sam Merrill out with hamstring injury versus Pistons in Game 2 of their 2nd-round series

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers reserve guard Sam Merrill is out of the lineup with a hamstring injury against the…

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers reserve guard Sam Merrill is out of the lineup with a hamstring injury against the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of their second-round series on Thursday night.

Merrill was injured early in a Game 1 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday night. He had an MRI and was held out of practice on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Merrill averaged 12.8 points during the regular season and scored in double digits twice in the seven-game, first-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

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