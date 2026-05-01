Cavaliers look to secure series victory over the Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (46-36, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Friday, 7:30…

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (46-36, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 219.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Cavaliers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers look to clinch the series over the Toronto Raptors in game six of the Eastern Conference first round. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 125-120 in the last matchup on Wednesday. James Harden led the Cavaliers with 23 points, and RJ Barrett led the Raptors with 25.

The Raptors are 33-19 in conference games. Toronto ranks ninth in the league allowing just 111.8 points per game while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is fourth in the NBA scoring 119.5 points per game while shooting 48.2%.

The Raptors score 114.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 115.4 the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 46.7% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.1 points for the Raptors. Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Harden is averaging 17.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Brandon Ingram: day to day (heel), Immanuel Quickley: out (hamstring).

Cavaliers: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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