Canada coach believes injured Alphonso Davies will play in World Cup, but probably not opener

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch believes captain Alphonso Davies will play in the World Cup, although it’s unlikely he’ll be…

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch believes captain Alphonso Davies will play in the World Cup, although it’s unlikely he’ll be ready for the team’s opener because of injury.

Davies injured his hamstring earlier this month while playing for Bayern Munich. Marsch included Davies on Monday on the team’s latest 32-player training camp roster, but he will not join the team until the end of the month to allow him to continue his rehab with the German club.

“Bayern has put him through certain protocols that they can do in Germany that they can’t do in North America. So that’s one of the reasons why he stayed in Germany, because we think they have some advanced techniques in terms of the treatments that he can get, so we think that that’s been good,” Marsch said. “They also are very supportive, and they want to see him play in the World Cup. I think that they understand that supporting their players for both club and country is important.”

Canada is training this week in Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of a pair of final preparation matches against Uzbekistan on June 1 in Edmonton and against Ireland on June 5 in Montreal.

“Alfonso will be here on the 31st in Edmonton. So we spoke with Bayern and thought that the best thing for him was to continue his initial recovery treatment until the 28th, then we’re giving him a few days to get away, and then he’ll be joining us the 31st and we’ll pick up his rehab from there, and try to put him in a position to physically succeed and to be part of our team,” Marsch said.

Canada is scheduled to announce its 26-player World Cup squad on Friday. The tournament, co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico, begins on June 11. Canada’s opening match is against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12.

Davies, 25, was hurt during Bayern Munich’s loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals. He has played in 58 matches for Canada with 15 goals.

“Yes, I think Alphonso will play in the World Cup,” Marsch said. “No, I don’t think he’ll be ready quite on June 12. But we’ll see.”

Canada’s training camp roster by position with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City), Owen Goodman (Barnsley), Dayne St. Clair (Inter Miami).

Defenders: Zorhan Bassong (Sporting Kansas City), Moïse Bombito (Nice), Derek Cornelius (Rangers), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Luc de Fougerolles (Dender EH), Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough), Jamie Knight-Lebel (Swindon Town), Richie Laryea (Toronto), Ralph Priso (Vancouver Whitecaps), Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire).

Midfielders: Ali Ahmed (Norwich City), Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal), Mathieu Choinière (LAFC), Stephen Eustáquio (LAFC), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL), Ismaël Koné (Sassuolo), Liam Millar (Hull City), Jayden Nelson (Austin), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto), Nathan-Dylan Saliba (Anderlecht), Jacob Shaffelburg (LAFC).

Forwards: Jonathan David (Juventus), Promise David (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise), Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End), Cyle Larin (Southampton), Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal), Jacen Russell-Rowe (Toulouse).

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