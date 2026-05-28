Carolina hosts Montreal with 3-1 series lead

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 8…

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hurricanes -228, Canadiens +187; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Hurricanes lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Montreal Canadiens in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 4-0.

Carolina has a 34-11-2 record at home and a 53-22-7 record overall. The Hurricanes are 56-6-6 when scoring three or more goals.

Montreal is 31-10-10 in road games and 48-24-10 overall. The Canadiens rank fifth in the league serving 10.4 penalty minutes per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 31 goals and 39 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has six goals over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 29 goals and 72 assists for the Canadiens. Alexander Newhook has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.9 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 5.8 penalties and 20 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Canadiens: Patrik Laine: out (abdomen).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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