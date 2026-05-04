Cardinals start 3-game series with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (18-15, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (20-14, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (18-15, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (20-14, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (2-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (3-3, 5.52 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -115, Cardinals -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a three-game series.

St. Louis is 20-14 overall and 9-9 at home. The Cardinals rank fourth in MLB play with 44 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Milwaukee has an 8-7 record in road games and an 18-15 record overall. The Brewers have a 12-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has nine doubles, five home runs and 28 RBIs while hitting .279 for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 13 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang leads the Brewers with a .291 batting average, and has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs, 27 walks and 20 RBIs. William Contreras is 13 for 42 with a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

Brewers: Brice Turang: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jacob Misiorowski: day-to-day (hamstring), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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