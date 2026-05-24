Cardinals look to end 3-game skid, take on the Reds

St. Louis Cardinals (29-22, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (27-25, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Sunday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (29-22, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (27-25, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Brycen Mautz (0-0); Reds: Brady Singer (2-4, 6.26 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -122, Cardinals +102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals look to break a three-game slide with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 14-12 record in home games and a 27-25 record overall. The Reds have an 11-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis has a 29-22 record overall and a 16-9 record in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has nine doubles and 12 home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 11 for 40 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with a .302 batting average, and has 11 doubles, 15 home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBIs. Alec Burleson is 15 for 35 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nathan Church: 10-Day IL (lower body), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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