Cardinals host Los Angeles Dodgers, look to end home slide

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-11, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-13, third in the NL Central) St.…

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-11, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-13, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 4.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-1, 4.75 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -183, Cardinals +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to end their three-game home losing streak.

St. Louis has an 18-13 record overall and a 7-8 record in home games. The Cardinals have an 8-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 20-11 overall and 8-5 in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .351 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has eight doubles, four home runs and 25 RBIs while hitting .277 for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 14 for 41 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 13 extra base hits (four doubles and nine home runs). Dalton Rushing is 7 for 29 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

Dodgers: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.