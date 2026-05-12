Canzone’s first career grand slam sparks Mariners’ 10-2 rout of the Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Dominic Canzone hit his first career grand slam and Randy Arozarena went 4 for 4 with a…

HOUSTON (AP) — Dominic Canzone hit his first career grand slam and Randy Arozarena went 4 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 10-2 rout of the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Canzone drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth to set his career high with five RBIs. Arozarena, who doubled twice, tied a career high with his four hits and the three RBIs tied his season best.

It’s Seattle’s ninth straight win over the Astros, which extends a franchise record.

The Mariners jumped on Tatsuya Imai (1-1) for five hits and six runs in just four innings as his struggles continued in his return after sitting out more than a month with arm fatigue.

Imai has a 9.24 ERA in four starts after signing a three-year, $54 million contract with the Astros following eight professional seasons in Japan.

The game was tied to start the fourth when Imai hit Arozarena and Luke Raley with pitches before walking J.P. Crawford to load the bases. Canzone sent Imai’s next pitch into the seats in right field to put Seattle on top 6-2.

Seattle’s Cal Raleigh singled in the seventh to snap a 0-for-38 slump, which was the longest hitless streak in the majors this season. He scored on a double by Arozarena that made it 8-2 and added another single in the ninth inning.

Mariners starter Bryan Woo (3-2) allowed four hits and two runs with nine strikeouts in six innings for the win.

Christian Walker and Braden Shewmake both drove in a run for the Astros, who dropped their fourth straight game.

Raleigh walked to open the second inning before Arozarena homered off the wall in left field to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead.

Zach Dezenzo hit a one-out double in the bottom of the inning and Shewmake’s single cut the lead to 2-1.

Woo walked Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez with no outs in the third before the Astros tied it on a one-out RBI double by Walker.

Up next

RHP Bryce Miller will come off the injured list to make his season debut on Wednesday night after recovering from a strained left oblique. RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (2-3, 7.41 ERA) will start for Houston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.