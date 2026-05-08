Canada star Alphonso Davies injures hamstring with a month to go before World Cup

MUNICH (AP) — Canada left back Alphonso Davies has injured his hamstring with just over month to go before his…

MUNICH (AP) — Canada left back Alphonso Davies has injured his hamstring with just over month to go before his country co-hosts the World Cup, Bayern Munich said Friday.

The club says team doctors expect Davies to be out “for several weeks,” with Canada starting the World Cup on June 12 against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto.

Bayern said Davies hurt his left hamstring during Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain that knocked the German team out of the Champions League semifinals.

The 25-year-old Davies is one of Canada’s top players, having scored 15 goals in 58 appearances. He has helped Bayern win seven Bundesliga titles as well as the 2020 Champions League.

Bayern, which has already won the German league, finishes its season with the German Cup final on May 23 against Stuttgart.

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