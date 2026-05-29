Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winnings for MLB Games, Spurs-Thunder Game 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile using the most recent Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to lock in one of the best sportsbook offers in time for Game 7 of Spurs vs. Thunder tomorrow night. Bet $1 on the game to get 10 100% profit boost tokens credited to your account. Click here to get in on this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Overview

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed May 29th, 2026

Maximizing The Caesars Welcome Offer

This exclusive welcome bonus is available strictly for new Caesars customers looking to optimize their return on investment during the NBA Postseason. By inputting the promo code during registration, eligible users activate the promotion. Whether your data points toward backing the San Antonio Spurs on the road or the Oklahoma City Thunder on their home court, this structure provides a lucrative avenue for increased payouts.

The mechanics of the offer are rooted in straightforward utility. After creating an account, place a qualifying initial cash wager of just $1 on the Spurs vs. Thunder game or any other available market. Once the bet registers, Caesars will credit the account with ten separate 100% profit boost tokens. These tokens effectively double the potential winnings on your subsequent ten wagers, supplying ten distinct opportunities to scale your profits as the postseason unfolds.

Caesars NBA Promo On Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

Team Spread Moneyline Total San Antonio Spurs +3.5 (-115) +135 O 212.5 (-110) Oklahoma City Thunder -3.5 (-105) -160 U 212.5 (-110)

From an analytical standpoint, digging into the postseason statistics reveals a compelling case for the road underdogs. San Antonio heads into this matchup boasting a dominant 11.6 Net Rating—a crucial metric that measures a team’s point differential per 100 possessions—significantly outperforming Oklahoma City’s 8.6 mark. Furthermore, the Spurs hold a distinct advantage on the glass, grabbing 52.8% of available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage) compared to the Thunder’s 49.7%. These underlying metrics indicate that San Antonio has been the more efficient team on both ends of the floor, efficiently controlling possessions and dictating pace, which makes them an analytically sound target despite Oklahoma City retaining the home-court favorite status.

Applying Your Profit Boosts To Today’s MLB Slate

Because the Caesars promo code yields ten distinct profit boosts, new users have the flexibility to spread their wagers across multiple sports. If you want to diversify your betting portfolio beyond the NBA Playoffs, today’s Major League Baseball slate offers several high-leverage opportunities to utilize your remaining tokens:

New York Yankees vs. Athletics

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Whether you are targeting a team’s moneyline based on starting pitching metrics, or betting a player prop based on favorable matchups, these MLB games provide an excellent secondary market to apply your 100% profit boosts and maximize your daily returns.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer ahead of tip-off is a systematic and straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to activate your bonus and secure your profit boosts:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration workflow, ensure you enter the promo code WTOPDYW when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a real-money deposit using one of Caesars’ secure and approved payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Spurs vs. Thunder matchup—or any other available market—to officially trigger the offer.

Once your initial $1 qualifying wager is placed, your account will instantly be credited with ten (10) 100% profit boost tokens, ready to be deployed to double your potential winnings.