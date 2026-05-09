Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Wins For Pistons-Cavs, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Wins For Saturday NBA, NHL Games

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Verified May 9

Offer Overview

Use Caesars NBA Promo Code Today

Detroit Pistons: +4.5 (-105) / +152 / O212.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -4.5 (-115) / -180 / U212.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -8.5 (-110) / -400 / O211.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: +8.5 (-110) / +310 / U211.5 (-110)

Stanley Cup Playoff Action

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard identity verification details. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you input the exclusive Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to attach the welcome bonus to your profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your new sportsbook account by completing an initial deposit via one of Caesars’ secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Execute your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Lakers vs. Thunder game, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, or any other eligible betting market. Claim Your Bonus: Once your qualifying wager of at least $1 is placed, you will automatically receive ten 100% profit boosts, allowing you to double the payouts on your next ten strategic wagers.