Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Spurs-Thunder, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Caesars Promo Code

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Offer Overview

Use Caesars NBA Promo Today on Spurs vs Thunder

Team Moneyline Spread Total San Antonio Spurs +180 +6.5 (-105) O 221.5 (-110) Oklahoma City Thunder -220 -6.5 (-115) U 221.5 (-110)

How to Activate Your Caesars Promo Code

Download the App: Grab your compatible mobile device and download the Caesars app. Register an Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOPDYW when prompted. Fund Your Account: Once your account is verified, make a deposit using any of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Spurs, Thunder, or any other eligible event.

There’s nothing better than a high-stakes NBA playoff clash to get the blood pumping, and tonight’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder is giving us a real chance at a nice pay day. If you’re looking to get off the sidelines and into the action, using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDWY is the smartest move you can make.This welcome offer is a game-changer: new Caesars customers can Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers (with up to a $25 max bet per boost). Whether we’re handicapping tonight’s pivotal showdown at the Paycom Center or you want to spread your boosts across this entire week of NBA playoff games, this bonus is built to maximize our returns.I’m always on the hunt for ways to stretch my bankroll, and for new Caesars customers looking to get in on the action for the upcoming Spurs vs. Thunder matchup, this offer delivers serious value. When you sign up and place a qualifying wager of just $1 on this playoff clash, you instantly activate the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion. Once that first $1 ticket is submitted, Caesars drops ten 100% profit boost tokens right into your account. We can use these tokens on our next ten eligible wagers as the NBA playoffs roll on, effectively doubling the payout on every winning ticket we cash. Just remember, this fantastic welcome bonus is exclusively for new Caesars customers setting up their accounts for the first time. Let’s build that bankroll together.Odds provided by William Hill New Jersey and are accurate as of May 18, 2026. If you want to maximize that $25 maximum bet limit per boost, the moneyline gives us two very different paths to a payout. A standard $25 wager on the underdog Spurs (+180) normally yields a $45 profit. Conversely, backing the heavily favored Thunder (-220) on the moneyline with that same $25 nets a modest $11.36. If you’re like me and prefer attacking the total or standard spreads, a $25 wager at the typical -110 morning line odds returns $22.73 in profit. But here’s the kicker: activating this Caesars welcome offer doubles those potential winnings on your eligible tickets. When I’m handicapping this one, the advanced metrics show an incredibly tight battle. Over this playoff run, the Thunder hold a slight efficiency edge with a stellar 17.6 Net Rating compared to the Spurs’ 16.6 mark. However, San Antonio has been absolutely controlling the glass. The Spurs have secured 52.9% of all available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage), giving them a clear rebounding edge over Oklahoma City’s 51.8% rate. Extra possessions often equal extra points, which is exactly what we look for when placing our bets.Claiming this highly rewarding welcome offer before tip-off is an absolute breeze. To make sure we successfully lock in these bonuses for the Spurs-Thunder game, just follow my simple step-by-step game plan:As soon as that first $1 wager is officially locked in, the offer is activated. Caesars will automatically credit your account with ten 100% profit boosts, giving us the perfect arsenal to tackle our next ten bets during these NBA playoffs.