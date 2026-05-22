Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Spurs-Thunder, MLB Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and get 10 100% profit boost tokens when you place a $1 bet on any market. Activate this offer with a wager on Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3 after you click here and register.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Wins For Thunder-Spurs

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 22nd, 2026

Offer Overview

To capture the expected value of this promotion, you must be a new Caesars customer. Once you register and verify your account, the mechanics are straightforward: place a qualifying cash wager of at least $1 on the upcoming Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio postseason clash. Whether you back the Thunder on the road or the Spurs defending their home court, that initial $1 bet activates the welcome bonus.

Following the placement of your first wager, new Caesars customers will receive ten separate 100% profit boost tokens. This structure allows you to effectively double your expected payouts on your next 10 bets. Bettors can immediately deploy these tokens to maximize returns on player props and game lines for the Thunder-Spurs matchup, or strategically spread them across multiple games.

Caesars NBA Promo On Thunder vs. Spurs

Market Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Moneyline +110 -130 Spread +2 (-110) -2 (-110) Total Over 218 (-110) Under 218 (-110)

Analyzing the underlying team statistics for this postseason provides clear context for this tightly priced board. Both franchises are executing at an elite level this postseason. Oklahoma City holds a razor-thin edge in Net Rating, outscoring opponents by an estimated 14.1 points per 100 possessions compared to San Antonio’s 13.8. However, the data reveals a distinctive advantage for the Spurs on the glass. San Antonio is securing an impressive 53.5% of available rebounds, while the Thunder are managing just 49.9%. That critical rebounding disparity creates extra offensive possessions and limits second-chance points for the opposition. Combined with the built-in home-court advantage at the Frost Bank Center, this rebounding edge logically supports the Spurs operating as a slight 2-point favorite.

Apply Your Profit Boosts To Today’s MLB Slate

While the NBA playoffs provide excellent betting volume, these 100% profit boosts are equally viable across other sports. If you want to build a diversified betting portfolio today, Major League Baseball offers several matchups. Applying a boost to a well-researched MLB market—perhaps isolating a hitter with a strong xwOBA facing a statistically vulnerable starting pitcher—is a proven recipe for success. Today’s notable MLB schedule includes:

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

Activate Your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Unlocking this exclusive welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s Thunder-Spurs matchup requires only a few standard steps. Follow this logical sequence to claim your profit boosts:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here by providing standard identity verification information (including your legal name, date of birth, physical address, and email). Enter the Promo Code: During the initial registration phase, it is critical to enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW when prompted to ensure you are opted into the correct offer. Make a Deposit: Once Caesars verifies your identity, fund your newly created bankroll by executing a real-money deposit via one of their secure, approved payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA or MLB betting markets and finalize your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Thunder-Spurs game (or any other qualifying market).

Immediately after your $1 qualifying bet is confirmed, Caesars will credit your account with ten 100% profit boost tokens, providing you with the necessary capital leverage to maximize your returns across the rest of the NBA playoffs and today’s sports slate.