Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Pistons-Cavs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans can unlock an exclusive welcome offer using Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW ahead of the playoff clash between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bet $1 on the NBA to secure 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to start signing up.

Whether betting on Pistons-Cavaliers or Spurs-Timberwolves, this unique bonus gives bettors the perfect opportunity to amplify payouts on Friday’s matchups. Caesars Sportsbook will provide players with 10 opportunities to double their winnings on the NBA Playoffs or any other sport this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Unlocks 10 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 15, 2026

By activating the latest Caesars promo code, you can take advantage of a highly lucrative welcome offer: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. It is the perfect opportunity to dive right into the NBA slate, whether you are backing the Detroit Pistons, the Cleveland Cavaliers, or placing player props for the big game.

Unlocking the bonus is straightforward. Once you create a new account and place a qualifying first wager of just $1, you instantly receive 10 100% profit tokens. You can then apply these boost tokens to your next 10 bets, effectively doubling your potential winnings on each of those wagers. As the Pistons and Cavaliers prepare to square off, these tokens give you the ultimate flexibility to maximize your payouts across multiple betting markets. Beyond the basketball court, bettors can also apply these profit boosts to the ongoing NHL playoffs, daily MLB regular-season action, or the competitive field at the PGA Championship, making this a highly versatile offer for any sports fan.

Friday Night NBA Matchups

Here is a look at the betting markets for the upcoming NBA matchups:

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -4 (-115) / DET +4 (-105) CLE -170 / DET +143 O/U 210.5 (-110) San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves SAS -5.5 (-115) / MIN +5.5 (-105) SAS -235 / MIN +192 O/U 218.5 (-110)

In the late game, the Spurs are heavily favored against the Timberwolves. When deciding how to use your boosts across these series, analyzing the available matchups clarifies exactly where to deploy your doubled payouts to extract the most value. The Timberwolves are banged up, but they won’t go away quietly.

As for the Eastern Conference matchup, the top-seeded Pistons are on the brink of elimination again. Detroit melted down in the fourth quarter and overtime of Game 5. Cade Cunningham put up 39 points, but his six turnovers were crucial in the loss. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are undefeated at home in these playoffs.

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started with this exclusive offer is a quick and seamless process. Follow the steps below to claim your bonus before the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers tip off:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOPDYW when prompted to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and fund your new account using one of Caesars’ secure and convenient deposit methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: To activate the offer, place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Pistons vs. Cavaliers game or any other eligible market.

Once your initial $1 wager is placed, your account is immediately credited with 10 100% profit boosts. Apply these boost tokens directly in your bet slip on your next 10 wagers to double your potential winnings throughout the NBA postseason.