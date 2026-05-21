Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings For Cavs-Knicks, Any MDW Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW gives you a chance to unlock 10 100% profit boosts for the Eastern Conference Finals tonight. Bet $1 or more on the Cavs or Knicks and get your profit boost tokens right away. Click here to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW For Cavs vs. Knicks Game 2

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 21, 2026

Offer Overview

Exclusive to new Caesars customers, this sign-up offer delivers quantifiable value as the NBA postseason advances. By applying the designated Caesars promo code during registration, you can bet $1 and instantly get your 10 100% profit boost tokens credited to your account.

These ten tokens give you the ability to double your net winnings on ten separate wagers. You can apply these 100% profit tokens directly to tonight’s playoff showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks. Whether you are backing the home favorite or rolling with the road underdog, this structure allows you to maximize your potential payouts right from the opening tip-off.

Use Caesars NBA Promo On Cavs vs. Knicks Game 2

Team Spread Moneyline Total Cleveland Cavaliers +6.5 (-110) +205 Over 216.5 (-110) New York Knicks -6.5 (-110) -250 Under 216.5 (-110)

From a statistical standpoint, the Knicks present a compelling case as the heavy favorite tonight. During this postseason run, New York has posted a staggering 18.6 Net Rating, completely overshadowing Cleveland’s modest 1.9 Net Rating. Additionally, the Knicks have controlled the boards efficiently, grabbing 55.9% of available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage) compared to the Cavaliers’ 50.5%. Given these dominant underlying metrics on both ends of the floor and on the glass, New York appears well-positioned to protect their home court for the second straight game.

Apply Your Caesars Profit Boosts To Today’s MLB Slate

Because the welcome bonus awards ten individual profit boost tokens, new Caesars customers are not limited solely to the NBA hardwood. You can also deploy your doubled-winnings tokens to find value across today’s Major League Baseball action, including the following matchups:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Activating this exclusive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s slate is a straightforward process. Follow these logical steps to claim your bonus before tip-off at Madison Square Garden:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity securely. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your eligibility for the welcome bonus. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a deposit using one of the available secure methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Place your first cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible market, such as tonight’s NBA playoff action or the MLB slate.

Once you place your initial $1 qualifying wager, your account will be officially activated and credited with ten 100% profit boosts, equipping you to double your net winnings on your next 10 bets.