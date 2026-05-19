Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, new Caesars customers can leverage a highly rewarding welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s tip-off.







By utilizing a Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW, eligible users unlock a lucrative promotion: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Up to $25 Max Bet Per Boost. This unique offer is perfectly timed for this specific Eastern Conference matchup, and the profit boosts can also be applied to any other NBA games taking place this week during this round of the playoffs.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Overview

The latest Caesars promo code provides a straightforward, high-value opportunity exclusively for new Caesars customers.

By placing a qualifying initial cash wager of at least $1, eligible new users will unlock the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion. The moment that first $1 bet is placed, Caesars instantly credits your account with ten 100% profit boost tokens, allowing you to double your potential payout on your next ten wagers.

This welcome offer is an ideal way to approach the highly anticipated 2025 NBA Postseason matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks. Whether you want to use your profit tokens to back the Knicks on their home floor at Madison Square Garden or side with the visiting Cavaliers, these boosts provide incredible flexibility.

The ten 100% profit tokens can be applied directly to tonight’s game or spread across other matchups throughout the current round of the NBA playoffs.

Use Caesars NBA Promo Today on Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks

If you plan to utilize your maximum $25 bet limit for the profit boosts on this game, understanding your potential payouts is essential to maximizing value. A standard $25 wager on the heavily favored Knicks’ moneyline (-250) nets a modest $10 in profit. Conversely, placing that same $25 on the underdog Cavaliers’ moneyline (+205) yields $51.25 in winnings.

If you prefer betting the points, a $25 wager on a typical spread bet carrying standard -110 odds returns approximately $22.73 in profit. Applying your 100% profit boost token to any of these scenarios will effectively double your expected return.

How to Activate Your Caesars Promo Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks game is a frictionless process. Follow these exact steps to activate the promotion:

Download the App: Download the Caesars Sportsbook app to your mobile device, or visit the Caesars desktop website. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, physical address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOPDYW when prompted. This step is required to accurately link the offer to your new account. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a deposit using one of Caesars’ secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the NBA markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, or any other eligible event.

As soon as your qualifying $1 wager is placed, Caesars automatically credits your account with ten 100% profit boosts. You can then apply these boost tokens directly to your bet slip to double your winnings on your subsequent wagers.