Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Claim 10 100% Boosts For Knicks-Sixers, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Starting a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW unlocks one of the most lucrative sportsbook offers out there. When you bet just $1 on games like Knicks vs. 76ers tonight, you will instantly unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens. Click here to register.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Overview

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars Sportsbook User Offer 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed May 8th, 2026

Eligible new Caesars customers can secure a significant return on investment through this welcome offer during the ongoing NBA and NHL postseasons. By completing the registration process and placing a simple $1 qualifying wager, users unlock the 10 100% profit boost tokens. Whether you are backing the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers, this offer provides massive built-in value to apply toward the current NBA slate.

Once that initial $1 bet settles, Caesars allocates ten 100% profit boost tokens to the new user’s account. These tokens mathematically double the potential cash winnings on your next ten bets, allowing you to maximize your payout potential throughout the remaining postseason schedule.

Use Caesars NBA Promo Today

Game Moneyline Spread Total New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers NYK: +105 / PHI: -125 NYK: +1.5 (-105) / PHI: -1.5 (-115) O/U 214.5 San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves SAS: -195 / MIN: +162 SAS: -5 (-110) / MIN: +5 (-110) O/U 216.5

When evaluating these matchups, the underlying metrics paint a distinct picture of where the actual advantages lie. In the Knicks-76ers clash, New York is statistically superior across the board. The Knicks boast a 6.4 regular season Net Rating—a metric calculating point differential per 100 possessions. Conversely, Philadelphia has a -0.1 Net Rate. The statuses of Joel Embiid and OG Anunoby will play a significant role in tonight’s outcome, as both are on the injury report.

Meanwhile, the Spurs bring a dominant 8.4 Net Rating into Minnesota to face a Timberwolves squad with a 3.1 Net Rating. After losing Game 1, San Antonio dominated Game 2 and looks to continue that on the road in Game 3.

Apply Boosts To Stanley Cup Playoffs

While the NBA slate offers plenty of volume, your profit boost tokens are completely flexible and can be applied to tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff games. The NHL schedule features an Eastern Conference tilt between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres, alongside a Western Conference battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a quick, straightforward process. Follow these systematic steps to ensure your account is properly configured:

Register Your Account: Click here and follow the prompts to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (including your legal name, date of birth, and email address) to pass standard identity verification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, input the promo code WTOPDYW when prompted. This exact code is mathematically required to trigger the bonus offer. Make a Deposit: Once your identity is verified, access the cashier section and finalize a qualifying deposit using one of Caesars’ secure, approved payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the NBA or NHL betting markets and place your first real-money cash wager of $1 or more. No matter what market you bet on, this initial wager will officially activate the promotion.

Immediately after your qualifying $1 bet is placed, Caesars will credit your account with (10) 100% profit boost tokens, providing you with actionable leverage for your next ten wagers.