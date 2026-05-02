Cadillac Championship Scores

Saturday At Blue Monster at Doral Miami Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72 Third Round Cameron Young 64-67-70—201 Si…

Saturday

At Blue Monster at Doral

Miami

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72

Third Round

Cameron Young 64-67-70—201 Si Woo Kim 70-68-69—207 Kristoffer Reitan 70-68-69—207 Scottie Scheffler 71-67-69—207 Ben Griffin 70-70-68—208 Matthew McCarty 69-70-69—208 Nick Taylor 66-70-72—208 Akshay Bhatia 70-72-67—209 Alex Noren 74-69-66—209 Alex Smalley 65-71-73—209 Michael Kim 74-71-65—210 Rickie Fowler 69-70-72—211 Andrew Putnam 68-71-72—211 Jordan Spieth 65-71-75—211 Sepp Straka 70-73-68—211 Daniel Berger 76-68-68—212 Alex Fitzpatrick 72-66-74—212 Harry Hall 71-69-72—212 Brian Harman 68-70-74—212 Russell Henley 72-70-70—212 Kurt Kitayama 76-64-72—212 Aldrich Potgieter 69-71-72—212 Ryan Gerard 72-72-69—213 Lucas Glover 72-70-71—213 Chris Gotterup 73-71-69—213 Min Woo Lee 70-72-71—213 Denny McCarthy 71-71-71—213 Adam Scott 76-71-66—213 J.J. Spaun 72-69-72—213 Justin Thomas 70-73-70—213 Keegan Bradley 72-73-69—214 Pierceson Coody 72-72-70—214 Max Homa 70-72-72—214 Taylor Pendrith 71-67-76—214 Michael Thorbjornsen 74-71-69—214 Gary Woodland 68-69-77—214 Brian Campbell 70-73-72—215 Tommy Fleetwood 70-70-75—215 Ryan Fox 72-71-72—215 Hideki Matsuyama 70-71-74—215 Sam Stevens 71-71-73—215 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 74-66-75—215 Sam Burns 76-68-72—216 Ricky Castillo 73-71-72—216 Corey Conners 73-69-74—216 Jason Day 77-70-69—216 Max Greyserman 72-72-72—216 Nicolai Hojgaard 75-68-73—216 Maverick McNealy 71-74-71—216 Patrick Rodgers 71-76-69—216 Matt Wallace 74-71-71—216 Bud Cauley 69-71-77—217 Tom Hoge 69-74-74—217 Shane Lowry 72-75-70—217 Collin Morikawa 75-72-70—217 J.T. Poston 71-68-78—217 Jacob Bridgeman 79-71-68—218 Joel Dahmen 75-73-70—218 Harris English 74-72-72—218 Ryo Hisatsune 72-77-69—218 Viktor Hovland 75-71-72—218 Jordan L. Smith 73-73-72—218 Chandler Blanchet 75-72-72—219 Nicolas Echavarria 67-73-79—219 Sahith Theegala 69-76-74—219 Jhonattan Vegas 75-70-74—219 Sungjae Im 70-77-73—220 David Lipsky 71-75-75—221 Andrew Novak 71-78-72—221 Keith Mitchell 74-72-76—222 Justin Rose 74-75-73—222 Austin Smotherman 77-69-76—222

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