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Cadillac Championship Scores

The Associated Press

May 2, 2026, 6:15 PM

Saturday

At Blue Monster at Doral

Miami

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72

Third Round

Cameron Young 64-67-70—201
Si Woo Kim 70-68-69—207
Kristoffer Reitan 70-68-69—207
Scottie Scheffler 71-67-69—207
Ben Griffin 70-70-68—208
Matthew McCarty 69-70-69—208
Nick Taylor 66-70-72—208
Akshay Bhatia 70-72-67—209
Alex Noren 74-69-66—209
Alex Smalley 65-71-73—209
Michael Kim 74-71-65—210
Rickie Fowler 69-70-72—211
Andrew Putnam 68-71-72—211
Jordan Spieth 65-71-75—211
Sepp Straka 70-73-68—211
Daniel Berger 76-68-68—212
Alex Fitzpatrick 72-66-74—212
Harry Hall 71-69-72—212
Brian Harman 68-70-74—212
Russell Henley 72-70-70—212
Kurt Kitayama 76-64-72—212
Aldrich Potgieter 69-71-72—212
Ryan Gerard 72-72-69—213
Lucas Glover 72-70-71—213
Chris Gotterup 73-71-69—213
Min Woo Lee 70-72-71—213
Denny McCarthy 71-71-71—213
Adam Scott 76-71-66—213
J.J. Spaun 72-69-72—213
Justin Thomas 70-73-70—213
Keegan Bradley 72-73-69—214
Pierceson Coody 72-72-70—214
Max Homa 70-72-72—214
Taylor Pendrith 71-67-76—214
Michael Thorbjornsen 74-71-69—214
Gary Woodland 68-69-77—214
Brian Campbell 70-73-72—215
Tommy Fleetwood 70-70-75—215
Ryan Fox 72-71-72—215
Hideki Matsuyama 70-71-74—215
Sam Stevens 71-71-73—215
Sudarshan Yellamaraju 74-66-75—215
Sam Burns 76-68-72—216
Ricky Castillo 73-71-72—216
Corey Conners 73-69-74—216
Jason Day 77-70-69—216
Max Greyserman 72-72-72—216
Nicolai Hojgaard 75-68-73—216
Maverick McNealy 71-74-71—216
Patrick Rodgers 71-76-69—216
Matt Wallace 74-71-71—216
Bud Cauley 69-71-77—217
Tom Hoge 69-74-74—217
Shane Lowry 72-75-70—217
Collin Morikawa 75-72-70—217
J.T. Poston 71-68-78—217
Jacob Bridgeman 79-71-68—218
Joel Dahmen 75-73-70—218
Harris English 74-72-72—218
Ryo Hisatsune 72-77-69—218
Viktor Hovland 75-71-72—218
Jordan L. Smith 73-73-72—218
Chandler Blanchet 75-72-72—219
Nicolas Echavarria 67-73-79—219
Sahith Theegala 69-76-74—219
Jhonattan Vegas 75-70-74—219
Sungjae Im 70-77-73—220
David Lipsky 71-75-75—221
Andrew Novak 71-78-72—221
Keith Mitchell 74-72-76—222
Justin Rose 74-75-73—222
Austin Smotherman 77-69-76—222

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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