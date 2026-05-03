Cadillac Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At Blue Monster at Doral
Miami
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72
Final Round
|Cameron Young (700), $3,600,000
|64-67-70-68—269
|-19
|Scottie Scheffler (400), $2,160,000
|71-67-69-68—275
|-13
|Ben Griffin (350), $1,360,000
|70-70-68-68—276
|-12
|Si Woo Kim (300), $826,667
|70-68-69-70—277
|-11
|Adam Scott (300), $826,667
|76-71-66-64—277
|-11
|Sepp Straka (300), $826,667
|70-73-68-66—277
|-11
|Alex Noren (213), $645,000
|74-69-66-69—278
|-10
|Alex Smalley (213), $645,000
|65-71-73-69—278
|-10
|Alex Fitzpatrick (137), $500,000
|72-66-74-67—279
|-9
|Rickie Fowler (137), $500,000
|69-70-72-68—279
|-9
|Kurt Kitayama (137), $500,000
|76-64-72-67—279
|-9
|Matthew McCarty (137), $500,000
|69-70-69-71—279
|-9
|Nick Taylor (137), $500,000
|66-70-72-71—279
|-9
|Lucas Glover (85), $350,000
|72-70-71-67—280
|-8
|Aldrich Potgieter (85), $350,000
|69-71-72-68—280
|-8
|Kristoffer Reitan (85), $350,000
|70-68-69-73—280
|-8
|J.J. Spaun (85), $350,000
|72-69-72-67—280
|-8
|Michael Kim (56), $260,600
|74-71-65-71—281
|-7
|Min Woo Lee (56), $260,600
|70-72-71-68—281
|-7
|Andrew Putnam (56), $260,600
|68-71-72-70—281
|-7
|Jordan Spieth (56), $260,600
|65-71-75-70—281
|-7
|Sam Stevens (56), $260,600
|71-71-73-66—281
|-7
|Daniel Berger (40), $167,143
|76-68-68-70—282
|-6
|Akshay Bhatia (40), $167,143
|70-72-67-73—282
|-6
|Tommy Fleetwood (40), $167,143
|70-70-75-67—282
|-6
|Nicolai Hojgaard (40), $167,143
|75-68-73-66—282
|-6
|Shane Lowry (40), $167,143
|72-75-70-65—282
|-6
|Justin Thomas (40), $167,143
|70-73-70-69—282
|-6
|Matt Wallace (40), $167,143
|74-71-71-66—282
|-6
|Corey Conners (27), $114,625
|73-69-74-67—283
|-5
|Ryan Fox (27), $114,625
|72-71-72-68—283
|-5
|Ryan Gerard (27), $114,625
|72-72-69-70—283
|-5
|Harry Hall (27), $114,625
|71-69-72-71—283
|-5
|Denny McCarthy (27), $114,625
|71-71-71-70—283
|-5
|Maverick McNealy (27), $114,625
|71-74-71-67—283
|-5
|Sahith Theegala (27), $114,625
|69-76-74-64—283
|-5
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju (27), $114,625
|74-66-75-68—283
|-5
|Sam Burns (18), $72,182
|76-68-72-68—284
|-4
|Bud Cauley (18), $72,182
|69-71-77-67—284
|-4
|Pierceson Coody (18), $72,182
|72-72-70-70—284
|-4
|Jason Day (18), $72,182
|77-70-69-68—284
|-4
|Chris Gotterup (18), $72,182
|73-71-69-71—284
|-4
|Max Greyserman (18), $72,182
|72-72-72-68—284
|-4
|Brian Harman (18), $72,182
|68-70-74-72—284
|-4
|Max Homa (18), $72,182
|70-72-72-70—284
|-4
|Viktor Hovland (18), $72,182
|75-71-72-66—284
|-4
|Taylor Pendrith (18), $72,182
|71-67-76-70—284
|-4
|Gary Woodland (18), $72,182
|68-69-77-70—284
|-4
|Keegan Bradley (13), $48,500
|72-73-69-71—285
|-3
|Brian Campbell (13), $48,500
|70-73-72-70—285
|-3
|Russell Henley (13), $48,500
|72-70-70-73—285
|-3
|J.T. Poston (13), $48,500
|71-68-78-68—285
|-3
|Hideki Matsuyama (11), $46,000
|70-71-74-71—286
|-2
|Michael Thorbjornsen (11), $46,000
|74-71-69-72—286
|-2
|Ricky Castillo (10), $44,500
|73-71-72-71—287
|-1
|Nicolas Echavarria (10), $44,500
|67-73-79-68—287
|-1
|Harris English (10), $44,500
|74-72-72-69—287
|-1
|Keith Mitchell (10), $44,500
|74-72-76-65—287
|-1
|Jordan L. Smith (10), $44,500
|73-73-72-69—287
|-1
|Austin Smotherman (8), $42,750
|77-69-76-66—288
|E
|Jhonattan Vegas (8), $42,750
|75-70-74-69—288
|E
|Joel Dahmen (8), $41,500
|75-73-70-71—289
|+1
|Tom Hoge (8), $41,500
|69-74-74-72—289
|+1
|Collin Morikawa (8), $41,500
|75-72-70-72—289
|+1
|Jacob Bridgeman (6), $39,083
|79-71-68-72—290
|+2
|Ryo Hisatsune (6), $39,083
|72-77-69-72—290
|+2
|Sungjae Im (6), $39,083
|70-77-73-70—290
|+2
|Andrew Novak (6), $39,083
|71-78-72-69—290
|+2
|Patrick Rodgers (6), $39,083
|71-76-69-74—290
|+2
|Justin Rose (6), $39,083
|74-75-73-68—290
|+2
|David Lipsky (6), $37,000
|71-75-75-71—292
|+4
|Chandler Blanchet (5), $36,000
|75-72-72-76—295
|+7
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