Cadillac Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Blue Monster at Doral Miami Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72 Final Round Cameron Young (700), $3,600,000…

Sunday

At Blue Monster at Doral

Miami

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72

Final Round

Cameron Young (700), $3,600,000 64-67-70-68—269 -19 Scottie Scheffler (400), $2,160,000 71-67-69-68—275 -13 Ben Griffin (350), $1,360,000 70-70-68-68—276 -12 Si Woo Kim (300), $826,667 70-68-69-70—277 -11 Adam Scott (300), $826,667 76-71-66-64—277 -11 Sepp Straka (300), $826,667 70-73-68-66—277 -11 Alex Noren (213), $645,000 74-69-66-69—278 -10 Alex Smalley (213), $645,000 65-71-73-69—278 -10 Alex Fitzpatrick (137), $500,000 72-66-74-67—279 -9 Rickie Fowler (137), $500,000 69-70-72-68—279 -9 Kurt Kitayama (137), $500,000 76-64-72-67—279 -9 Matthew McCarty (137), $500,000 69-70-69-71—279 -9 Nick Taylor (137), $500,000 66-70-72-71—279 -9 Lucas Glover (85), $350,000 72-70-71-67—280 -8 Aldrich Potgieter (85), $350,000 69-71-72-68—280 -8 Kristoffer Reitan (85), $350,000 70-68-69-73—280 -8 J.J. Spaun (85), $350,000 72-69-72-67—280 -8 Michael Kim (56), $260,600 74-71-65-71—281 -7 Min Woo Lee (56), $260,600 70-72-71-68—281 -7 Andrew Putnam (56), $260,600 68-71-72-70—281 -7 Jordan Spieth (56), $260,600 65-71-75-70—281 -7 Sam Stevens (56), $260,600 71-71-73-66—281 -7 Daniel Berger (40), $167,143 76-68-68-70—282 -6 Akshay Bhatia (40), $167,143 70-72-67-73—282 -6 Tommy Fleetwood (40), $167,143 70-70-75-67—282 -6 Nicolai Hojgaard (40), $167,143 75-68-73-66—282 -6 Shane Lowry (40), $167,143 72-75-70-65—282 -6 Justin Thomas (40), $167,143 70-73-70-69—282 -6 Matt Wallace (40), $167,143 74-71-71-66—282 -6 Corey Conners (27), $114,625 73-69-74-67—283 -5 Ryan Fox (27), $114,625 72-71-72-68—283 -5 Ryan Gerard (27), $114,625 72-72-69-70—283 -5 Harry Hall (27), $114,625 71-69-72-71—283 -5 Denny McCarthy (27), $114,625 71-71-71-70—283 -5 Maverick McNealy (27), $114,625 71-74-71-67—283 -5 Sahith Theegala (27), $114,625 69-76-74-64—283 -5 Sudarshan Yellamaraju (27), $114,625 74-66-75-68—283 -5 Sam Burns (18), $72,182 76-68-72-68—284 -4 Bud Cauley (18), $72,182 69-71-77-67—284 -4 Pierceson Coody (18), $72,182 72-72-70-70—284 -4 Jason Day (18), $72,182 77-70-69-68—284 -4 Chris Gotterup (18), $72,182 73-71-69-71—284 -4 Max Greyserman (18), $72,182 72-72-72-68—284 -4 Brian Harman (18), $72,182 68-70-74-72—284 -4 Max Homa (18), $72,182 70-72-72-70—284 -4 Viktor Hovland (18), $72,182 75-71-72-66—284 -4 Taylor Pendrith (18), $72,182 71-67-76-70—284 -4 Gary Woodland (18), $72,182 68-69-77-70—284 -4 Keegan Bradley (13), $48,500 72-73-69-71—285 -3 Brian Campbell (13), $48,500 70-73-72-70—285 -3 Russell Henley (13), $48,500 72-70-70-73—285 -3 J.T. Poston (13), $48,500 71-68-78-68—285 -3 Hideki Matsuyama (11), $46,000 70-71-74-71—286 -2 Michael Thorbjornsen (11), $46,000 74-71-69-72—286 -2 Ricky Castillo (10), $44,500 73-71-72-71—287 -1 Nicolas Echavarria (10), $44,500 67-73-79-68—287 -1 Harris English (10), $44,500 74-72-72-69—287 -1 Keith Mitchell (10), $44,500 74-72-76-65—287 -1 Jordan L. Smith (10), $44,500 73-73-72-69—287 -1 Austin Smotherman (8), $42,750 77-69-76-66—288 E Jhonattan Vegas (8), $42,750 75-70-74-69—288 E Joel Dahmen (8), $41,500 75-73-70-71—289 +1 Tom Hoge (8), $41,500 69-74-74-72—289 +1 Collin Morikawa (8), $41,500 75-72-70-72—289 +1 Jacob Bridgeman (6), $39,083 79-71-68-72—290 +2 Ryo Hisatsune (6), $39,083 72-77-69-72—290 +2 Sungjae Im (6), $39,083 70-77-73-70—290 +2 Andrew Novak (6), $39,083 71-78-72-69—290 +2 Patrick Rodgers (6), $39,083 71-76-69-74—290 +2 Justin Rose (6), $39,083 74-75-73-68—290 +2 David Lipsky (6), $37,000 71-75-75-71—292 +4 Chandler Blanchet (5), $36,000 75-72-72-76—295 +7

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