Bruno Fernandes ties Premier League assist record with 20th of the season for Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes has tied the record for most assists in a single Premier League campaign. By…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes has tied the record for most assists in a single Premier League campaign.

By setting up Bryan Mbeumo for United’s third goal in its 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Fernandes moved onto 20 assists — equal with the record held jointly by Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20).

United has one game left in the league this season, at Brighton next weekend.

“Everyone knew it was important that I could get another assist at least,” Fernandes said after the game, “and they have been trying everything they can to score from my passes.

“There were probably moments today I should have passed instead of shot.”

Fernandes was last week voted as footballer of the year in England by soccer writers.

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