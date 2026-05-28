Bruce Cassidy calls it ‘upsetting’ as Golden Knights block him from coaching interviews

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called it “upsetting” in a podcast Thursday that he can’t…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called it “upsetting” in a podcast Thursday that he can’t interview with other clubs after Vegas management declined reported requests by Edmonton and Los Angeles.

“There were two teams that asked,” Cassidy said on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. “It’s public knowledge now, and I would like to talk to them. I want to go to work. I’m a hockey coach.”

The Golden Knights fired Cassidy with eight games left in the regular season and Vegas struggling to hold on to a playoff spot. John Tortorella replaced Cassidy, won the Pacific Division and then defeated Utah, Anaheim and Colorado in the NHL playoffs to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas opens at Carolina or Montreal on Tuesday or June 4.

Cassidy, who led the Golden Knights to the 2023 Stanley Cup and is the organization’s longest-tenured coach, said contracts come with a standard clause that prohibits clubs from allowing even fired coaches to interview elsewhere without permission. He said his deal goes through next season.

“Probably because they don’t want a coach in the middle of the year to re-sign on Feb. 1 and go work up the street on Feb. 3 because they like a better situation,” Cassidy said of the clause.

The NHL Coaches Association issued a statement May 19 criticizing the Golden Knights for prohibiting Cassidy’s ability to interview elsewhere.

“It would be unprecedented at the head coaching level should multiple teams be denied permission to speak with Coach Cassidy,” the statement read. “The situation is still unfolding, but our priority is to protect the interests of our members in this type of circumstance.”

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon defended the team’s stance in a news conference before the Western Conference Final against the Avalanche.

“We’ve been consistent that our focus currently is on the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the teams have respected that,” McCrimmon said at the time. “I’ve spoken with Bruce. He understands this as well.”

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