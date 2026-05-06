Brewers take on the Cardinals after Chourio’s 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (18-16, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (21-14, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (18-16, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (21-14, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Sproat (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (3-2, 3.73 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -110, Cardinals -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals after Jackson Chourio had four hits against the Cardinals on Monday.

St. Louis is 21-14 overall and 10-9 at home. The Cardinals have hit 44 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Milwaukee has an 18-16 record overall and an 8-8 record on the road. The Brewers have a 4-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 10 home runs while slugging .585. JJ Wetherholt is 13 for 43 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Gary Sanchez leads the Brewers with five home runs while slugging .479. Sal Frelick is 6 for 28 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .275 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

Brewers: Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Misiorowski: day-to-day (hamstring), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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