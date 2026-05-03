Braves place Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring

DENVER (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list because of…

DENVER (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring on Sunday.

The Braves owned the best record in baseball at 24-10 entering Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. But they’ll have to get by for now without one of their top players.

Acuña left Saturday night’s game in the second inning. He was attempting to run out a ground ball before he pulled up about halfway down the base path and grabbed at his hamstring.

The five-time All-Star and 2023 National League MVP is batting .252 with two home runs, nine RBIs, 17 runs and a team-high seven steals. He had played in all 34 games after a torn ACL he suffered in May 2024 limited him to a combined 144 games over the past two seasons.

The Braves activated right-hander Spencer Strider from the injured list prior to Sunday’s start. The 2023 All-Star was set to make his season debut after being sidelined with a strained oblique. The Braves optioned right-hander Hunter Stratton to Triple-A Gwinnett following Saturday’s game to make room for him. They also selected outfielder José Azócar’s contract from the minor league club on Sunday with Acuña going on the injured list.

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