Bo Naylor hits 3-run home run to cement Guardians’ 8-5 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bo Naylor hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning and Kyle Manzardo a…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bo Naylor hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning and Kyle Manzardo a two-run double that opened the scoring in the first to lead the Cleveland Guardians over the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Thursday.

The Guardians greeted Seth Lugo with five hits in a three-run first inning highlighted by Manzardo’s double to the wall in right-center.

Petey Halpin got his first career RBI with a third-inning single, extending Cleveland’s lead to 4-0.

In the sixth, Halpin walked, stole second and scored on Carter Jensen’s passed ball for a 5-1 lead.

Naylor’s homer into the right-field bullpen cemented the victory.

In 5 1/3 innings, Slade Cecconi (2-4) limited the Royals to two runs on six hits while walking three and striking out three.

Cecconi walked two in the first, but escaped a bases-loaded situation as the Royals twice left the bases full. Kansas City left 10 runners on base, six in scoring position.

Cade Smith struck out two to earn his 10th save.

With the four-game series split, the Guardians have won or split nine consecutive series against American League Central division rivals, going 22-8 since losing 2 of 3 in Kansas City on July 26-27, 2025.

Chase DeLauter doubled to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games while batting. 487.

Each Guardians hitter in the starting lineup recorded a hit.

Maikel Garcia’s RBI single got Kansas City on the scoreboard in the fifth.

Bobby Witt Jr. collected four hits, matching a career high.

The Royals scored three against Cleveland’s bullpen, including back-to-back seventh-inning homers by Witt and Vinnie Pasquantino.

Lugo (1-2) labored through four innings, throwing 102 pitches while surrendering four runs on seven hits and four walks, striking out five.

Royals pitchers walked eight as the Guardians piled on 20 base runners.

Up next

Cleveland hosts a weekend series against Minnesota as Guardians LHP Parker Messick (3-1, 2.40 ERA) opposes Twins LHP Connor Prielipp (1-0, 3.86).

Kansas City hosts Detroit with Tigers RHP Keider Montero (2-2, 3.48) opposing Royals LHP Kris Bubic (3-1, 3.32).

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