Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leave the game against Pirates with injuries

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning…

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning because of a sore left hamstring.

Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left in the bottom half after being hit on the right elbow by a pitch from Mitch Keller. Lenyn Sosa came in to run for Guerrero and took over at first base.

The Blue Jays said an X-ray of Guerrero’s elbow did not reveal a fracture.

Manager John Schneider and head athletic trainer Jose Ministral came to the mound in the top half after Cease shook his leg several times between pitches. Cease stayed in to retire Spencer Horwitz but was replaced by left-hander Mason Fluharty.

Cease allowed two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out eight. It’s just the second time in 11 starts this season that Cease has failed to finish five innings.

Cease has made at least 30 starts in each of the past five seasons, one of just four big league pitchers to do so. The others are also Blue Jays starters: José Berríos, Patrick Corbin and Kevin Gausman.

Cease joined the reigning AL champions last December, signing a $210 million, seven-year contract.

Horwitz homered on Cease’s first pitch of the game Sunday, and Oneil Cruz made it 2-0 with a leadoff homer in the second.

The Blue Jays currently have 13 players on the injured list, including starting pitchers Shane Bieber (elbow), Berríos (elbow), Bowden Francis (elbow), Cody Ponce (right knee) and Max Scherzer (forearm).

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