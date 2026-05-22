Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 in Bonus Entries for Daily Fantasy Sports

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s face it, there is nothing better than having a little skin in the game during the NBA playoffs. If you’re ready to step up your strategy and chase a nice payday, I’ve got a fantastic starting point for you. New users can register here ahead of the upcoming postseason matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs by using the Betr promo code WTOP.

When you sign up, you can claim up to two no-sweat entries. If either of your entries doesn’t hit, Betr has our backs—they will refund your entry fee in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. This promo is strictly for new users and is the perfect way to confidently build your entries for today’s high-stakes Spurs-Thunder clash, or any other NBA game on the board this week. If you aren’t into basketball, there are plenty of other options for MLB and the NHL playoffs.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Spurs vs. Thunder

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 22, 2026

Details for the $200 in No-Sweat Entries

Using the Betr promo code unlocks an exciting welcome package that gives us a real chance to experiment with player entries while enjoying a built-in safety net. By registering, new users secure up to two no-sweat entries (valued up to $100 each). If your handicapping is slightly off and an entry loses, you get your entry fee back as Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total.

On top of that, new users also receive a free pick to use on the platform, giving you extra flexibility when keying in your selections for this high-stakes playoff game. Just remember, this promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers.

To qualify, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Whether you are backing the Spurs on their home court or predicting a monster performance from the visiting Thunder, this offer is the perfect way to get in on the postseason action.

Ways to Use the No-Sweat Entries on the Thunder vs. Spurs

If you want to build a winning no-sweat entry, focusing on player performances is my favorite strategy. Below is a look at the morning line for the top seven players with the highest point total over/unders for tonight’s clash between Oklahoma City and San Antonio:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 Victor Wembanyama 24.5 Stephon Castle 18.5 De’Aaron Fox 14.5 Chet Holmgren 14.5 Devin Vassell 14.5 Dylan Harper 12.5

When we compare these consensus betting lines to the 2025 postseason statistics, several intriguing trends emerge that can help us build a smart entry.

For the Thunder, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is sitting with a massive 30.5 points prop. Through 10 playoff games, he is averaging 28.7 points per game. The data tells us to lean slightly toward the under here, as he would need a performance above his current playoff average to cash that line. Conversely, his teammate Chet Holmgren has a much lower bar to clear. His prop sits at a very accessible 14.5 points, yet he is dropping an impressive 17.0 points per game.

On the Spurs side of the court, Victor Wembanyama leads the pack with a 24.5 points prop. With a postseason average of 22.1 points per game, the smart handicapping move points toward the under for his projection. However, both Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox represent strong statistical candidates for the over. Castle is averaging 20.1 points compared to his 18.5 prop, while Fox is comfortably outpacing his 14.5 prop with an average of 18.8 points per game.

Easy Steps to Register with the Betr Promo Code

Getting your account set up and claiming this welcome bonus is a straightforward process.

Sign Up: Click here to create your new account. Enter Your Details: You will need to register your account by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, email address, date of birth, and home address). Apply the Betr Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter the promo code WTOP. This specific code is necessary to lock in your welcome bonus. Make Your Picks: Once your account is registered and funded, you are ready to build your player entries for the Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio game.

Entering the promo code WTOP will trigger your welcome package featuring $200 in total bonus value, distributed as two separate $100 maximum no-sweat tokens. You can apply these tokens to your first two entries on the platform. If either of those entries happens to lose, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks (up to $200 total).