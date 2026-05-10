BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Spurs-Timberwolves, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 gives you the ability to use one of two welcome offers for a huge Game 4 between the Spurs and Timberwolves tonight. Click here to redeem your welcome reward.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP

Before the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves tip off, bettors can claim their preferred welcome promotion. Review the structured details below.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 10, 2026 Offers Verified By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code Details: Unlock $150 Bonus Or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia get the “bet $10, get $150” offer, yielding $150 in bonus bets if the initial $10 wager is successful.

For new customers in all other participating US states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, and WV), BetMGM exclusively offers the $1,500 first-bet promotion. This acts as a reliable contingency plan for your opening wager on the Spurs or Timberwolves, ensuring that if your initial prediction fails, you receive a second chance with up to $1,500 in bonus bets to deploy on future markets.

BetMGM Spurs-Wolves Game 4 Odds

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Minnesota Timberwolves Spread -4.5 (-115) +4.5 (-105) Moneyline -190 +155 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

The San Antonio Spurs enter this contest with undeniable momentum. They boast a 5-1 straight-up (SU) record over their last six postseason games, validating their status as road favorites. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves have covered the spread in five of their last eight contests (5-3 ATS).

When evaluating the total points market, situational trends suggest a higher-scoring environment depending on the venue. The over has cashed in three of the Spurs’ last four road games, and in three of the Timberwolves’ last five games overall. That said, bettors leaning toward the over should account for Minnesota’s home-court defensive splits; the over has hit in just two of the Timberwolves’ last ten home games when facing opponents with a winning record.

The underlying metrics strongly favor San Antonio. The Spurs carry a staggering 8.4 Net Rating, while maintaining a stifling defensive presence this postseason that allows just 100.9 points per game. Conversely, the Timberwolves have a 3.1 Net Rating, and have allowed 110.6 points to their opponents per game this postseason.

Expand Your Action: Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the NBA, today’s sports slate also features pivotal matchups in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. You can apply your BetMGM bonus to either of the following hockey games:

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

Whether you are targeting an NHL moneyline or an NBA player prop, the BetMGM first-bet offer provides the same structural downside protection across all eligible sporting events.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Activating your chosen welcome offer is a highly streamlined process. Follow these exact steps to secure your promotional value:

Create and Register an Account: Click here to sign up. You will need to input standard identity verification details, including your full name, email address, physical address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the Correct Bonus Code: During registration, use bonus code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once the platform verifies your identity, proceed to the cashier. Deposit a minimum of $10 using an approved payment method (such as online banking, PayPal, or a major debit card) to officially trigger the promotion. Place Your First Wager: With your account capitalized and your bonus code active, place your initial wager on the Spurs, the Timberwolves, or any other eligible betting market.

By executing these steps, you will successfully unlock either the “bet $10, get $150” bonus or the $1,500 first-bet offer, equipping you with a calculated edge for the NBA playoffs.