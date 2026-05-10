Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Claims $200 NBA Playoffs Sunday Betting Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new profile with the bet365 bonus code WTOP unlocks a $200 bonus offer in time for a busy day of postseason basketball and hockey. Betting just $10 on any playoff game will unlock your $200 in bonuses, win or lose. Click here to register.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Betting Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 New bet365 User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Details Verified On May 10 Promotion Confirmed WTOP

Bet365 Bonus Code Offer Details

Understanding the underlying mechanics of a sportsbook promotion is a good recipe for success, and this welcome offer presents a straightforward path to securing a bankroll boost. New users who wager $10 on the postseason will receive $200 in bonus bets (or $150 in Illinois) win or lose.

To qualify, your initial wager must carry minimum odds of -500 and settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. In plain English, this means a heavy favorite priced at -450 is eligible, while an astronomical favorite at -800 would fall outside the qualifying parameters. Once the funds are credited to your account, you have a seven-day window to deploy the bonus bets before they expire. As an added baseline value, registrants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey also gain 50 complimentary casino spins to utilize alongside their sportsbook bonus.

NBA Sunday Odds At Bet365

Evaluating the betting board provides a clear snapshot of tonight’s postseason landscape. Here is the current pricing for the point spread, total (over/under), and moneyline for each matchup:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers NYK -1 / PHI +1 213 NYK -115 / PHI -105 San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves SAS -4.5 / MIN +4.5 218.5 SAS -185 / MIN +155

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers The New York Knicks hit the road as narrow 1-point favorites, backed by an overwhelming statistical profile. New York has been an absolute powerhouse during this postseason run, generating a 120.3 offensive rating. Defensively, they are stifling the opposition, yielding a mere 99.6 points per game. This dominance is shown in their six straight postseason wins going back to Game 4 of the first round. Philadelphia’s primary objective will be cracking that stingy Knicks defense, though they might benefit from an injury variable, as New York’s OG Anunoby is currently listed as day-to-day with a hamstring issue and might miss his second game in a row.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves In the late game, the San Antonio Spurs operate as 4.5-point road favorites. The data strongly supports San Antonio, highlighted by a suffocating defensive unit that allows just 100.9 points per game. The Timberwolves sit at a 3.1 regular season net rating and face an uphill battle on both ends of the floor. Minnesota’s defense has surrendered 110.6 points per game in this run, making them highly vulnerable against an efficient Spurs attack.

Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

While the NBA postseason offers significant betting volume, the NHL schedule also features critical matchups for bettors to target. Bettors can seamlessly apply their qualifying wagers to these NHL playoff markets as well.

Sabres @ Canadiens

Golden Knights @ Ducks

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Sign Up For $200 Bonus

Executing a promotional signup requires following a precise sequence. To activate your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s action, complete these five straightforward steps: