Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Claims $200 NBA Playoffs Sunday Betting Bonus

Creating a new profile with the bet365 bonus code WTOP unlocks a $200 bonus offer in time for a busy day of postseason basketball and hockey. Betting just $10 on any playoff game will unlock your $200 in bonuses, win or lose. Click here to register.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Betting Bonus
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois)
|Bet $10, Get $200
|New bet365 User Offer (Illinois)
|Bet $10, Get $150
|Details Verified On
|May 10
|Promotion Confirmed
|WTOP
Bet365 Bonus Code Offer Details
Understanding the underlying mechanics of a sportsbook promotion is a good recipe for success, and this welcome offer presents a straightforward path to securing a bankroll boost. New users who wager $10 on the postseason will receive $200 in bonus bets (or $150 in Illinois) win or lose.
To qualify, your initial wager must carry minimum odds of -500 and settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. In plain English, this means a heavy favorite priced at -450 is eligible, while an astronomical favorite at -800 would fall outside the qualifying parameters. Once the funds are credited to your account, you have a seven-day window to deploy the bonus bets before they expire. As an added baseline value, registrants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey also gain 50 complimentary casino spins to utilize alongside their sportsbook bonus.
NBA Sunday Odds At Bet365
Evaluating the betting board provides a clear snapshot of tonight’s postseason landscape. Here is the current pricing for the point spread, total (over/under), and moneyline for each matchup:
|Matchup
|Spread
|Total (O/U)
|Moneyline
|New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers
|NYK -1 / PHI +1
|213
|NYK -115 / PHI -105
|San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves
|SAS -4.5 / MIN +4.5
|218.5
|SAS -185 / MIN +155
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers The New York Knicks hit the road as narrow 1-point favorites, backed by an overwhelming statistical profile. New York has been an absolute powerhouse during this postseason run, generating a 120.3 offensive rating. Defensively, they are stifling the opposition, yielding a mere 99.6 points per game. This dominance is shown in their six straight postseason wins going back to Game 4 of the first round. Philadelphia’s primary objective will be cracking that stingy Knicks defense, though they might benefit from an injury variable, as New York’s OG Anunoby is currently listed as day-to-day with a hamstring issue and might miss his second game in a row.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves In the late game, the San Antonio Spurs operate as 4.5-point road favorites. The data strongly supports San Antonio, highlighted by a suffocating defensive unit that allows just 100.9 points per game. The Timberwolves sit at a 3.1 regular season net rating and face an uphill battle on both ends of the floor. Minnesota’s defense has surrendered 110.6 points per game in this run, making them highly vulnerable against an efficient Spurs attack.
Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate
While the NBA postseason offers significant betting volume, the NHL schedule also features critical matchups for bettors to target. Bettors can seamlessly apply their qualifying wagers to these NHL playoff markets as well.
- Sabres @ Canadiens
- Golden Knights @ Ducks
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Sign Up For $200 Bonus
Executing a promotional signup requires following a precise sequence. To activate your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s action, complete these five straightforward steps:
- Register a New Account: Initiate the process by creating a bet365 account here. You must verify your identity by providing standard personal data, including your full name, physical address, and date of birth.
- Enter the Bonus Code: Input the bonus code WTOP365 during registration to officially log your entry into this specific promotion.
- Claim via the App: Once verification is complete, log into the bet365 mobile app and navigate to your account menus to directly claim the welcome offer.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a minimum initial deposit of $10, utilizing any of the platform’s secure banking methods.
- Place a Qualifying Bet: Head to the NBA or NHL betting markets and execute a wager of at least $10. Once your bet is placed, your account is fully activated to receive the bonus funds upon settlement.