All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 19 .642 — New York 34 22 .607…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 19 .642 — New York 34 22 .607 1½ Toronto 27 29 .482 8½ Baltimore 26 30 .464 9½ Boston 23 31 .426 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 33 25 .569 — Chicago 28 27 .509 3½ Minnesota 27 29 .482 5 Detroit 22 34 .393 10 Kansas City 22 34 .393 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 28 29 .491 — Athletics 27 29 .482 ½ Texas 25 30 .455 2 Houston 25 32 .439 3 Los Angeles 21 35 .375 6½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 37 19 .661 — Philadelphia 29 27 .518 8 Washington 29 28 .509 8½ Miami 26 31 .456 11½ New York 23 33 .411 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 33 20 .623 — St. Louis 29 25 .537 4½ Chicago 30 26 .536 4½ Cincinnati 29 26 .527 5 Pittsburgh 29 27 .518 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 36 20 .643 — Arizona 31 24 .564 4½ San Diego 31 24 .564 4½ San Francisco 22 34 .393 14 Colorado 20 37 .351 16½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Washington 2

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Seattle 9, Athletics 1

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Boston 8, Atlanta 0

Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 15, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Texas 3

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (Bradley 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-2), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-5) at Cleveland (Cecconi 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ureña 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-5), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Kolek 3-0) at Texas (Gore 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Crow 0-0) at Houston (Teng 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at Athletics (Severino 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0

Boston 8, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Holmes 3-2) at Cincinnati (Paddack 0-6), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-2), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Giolito 2-0) at Washington (Alvarez 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 5-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-5) at St. Louis (Leahy 5-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Crow 0-0) at Houston (Teng 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-4) at Colorado (Lorenzen 2-7), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 6-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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