All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|34
|19
|.642
|—
|New York
|34
|22
|.607
|1½
|Toronto
|27
|29
|.482
|8½
|Baltimore
|26
|30
|.464
|9½
|Boston
|23
|31
|.426
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|Chicago
|28
|27
|.509
|3½
|Minnesota
|27
|29
|.482
|5
|Detroit
|22
|34
|.393
|10
|Kansas City
|22
|34
|.393
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|28
|29
|.491
|—
|Athletics
|27
|29
|.482
|½
|Texas
|25
|30
|.455
|2
|Houston
|25
|32
|.439
|3
|Los Angeles
|21
|35
|.375
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|37
|19
|.661
|—
|Philadelphia
|29
|27
|.518
|8
|Washington
|29
|28
|.509
|8½
|Miami
|26
|31
|.456
|11½
|New York
|23
|33
|.411
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|20
|.623
|—
|St. Louis
|29
|25
|.537
|4½
|Chicago
|30
|26
|.536
|4½
|Cincinnati
|29
|26
|.527
|5
|Pittsburgh
|29
|27
|.518
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Arizona
|31
|24
|.564
|4½
|San Diego
|31
|24
|.564
|4½
|San Francisco
|22
|34
|.393
|14
|Colorado
|20
|37
|.351
|16½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Washington 2
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Seattle 9, Athletics 1
Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0
Boston 8, Atlanta 0
Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 15, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Texas 3
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota (Bradley 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-2), 6:45 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-5) at Cleveland (Cecconi 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ureña 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Valdez 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-5), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Kolek 3-0) at Texas (Gore 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Crow 0-0) at Houston (Teng 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at Athletics (Severino 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 3-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Washington 2
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0
Boston 8, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Holmes 3-2) at Cincinnati (Paddack 0-6), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-2), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Giolito 2-0) at Washington (Alvarez 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 5-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-5) at St. Louis (Leahy 5-3), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Crow 0-0) at Houston (Teng 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-4) at Colorado (Lorenzen 2-7), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 3-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 6-2), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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