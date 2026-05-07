All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Tampa Bay
|24
|12
|.667
|½
|Baltimore
|17
|20
|.459
|8
|Boston
|16
|21
|.432
|9
|Toronto
|16
|21
|.432
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|19
|19
|.500
|—
|Detroit
|18
|20
|.474
|1
|Chicago
|17
|20
|.459
|1½
|Kansas City
|17
|20
|.459
|1½
|Minnesota
|16
|21
|.432
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|18
|18
|.500
|—
|Seattle
|18
|20
|.474
|1
|Texas
|17
|19
|.472
|1
|Houston
|15
|23
|.395
|4
|Los Angeles
|15
|23
|.395
|4
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Philadelphia
|17
|20
|.459
|8½
|Washington
|17
|20
|.459
|8½
|Miami
|16
|21
|.432
|9½
|New York
|14
|22
|.389
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|St. Louis
|21
|15
|.583
|3½
|Milwaukee
|19
|16
|.543
|5
|Cincinnati
|20
|17
|.541
|5
|Pittsburgh
|20
|17
|.541
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|San Diego
|22
|14
|.611
|½
|Arizona
|17
|18
|.486
|5
|Colorado
|14
|23
|.378
|9
|San Francisco
|14
|23
|.378
|9
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Boston 10, Detroit 3
Philadelphia 9, Athletics 1
Minnesota 11, Washington 3
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3
Baltimore 9, Miami 7
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4
Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Atlanta 3, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0
L.A. Dodgers 12, Houston 2
Seattle 3, Atlanta 1
L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 15, Minnesota 2
Philadelphia 6, Athletics 3
Baltimore 7, Miami 4
Boston 4, Detroit 0
Texas 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1
Thursday’s Games
Texas (Gore 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Blackburn 1-1), 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-4), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 1-4) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 0-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 1-1) at Miami (Meyer 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Jax 1-2) at Boston (Bennett 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Athletics at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, Athletics 1
Minnesota 11, Washington 3
Baltimore 9, Miami 7
Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, Seattle 2
Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 10, San Francisco 5
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 12, Houston 2
San Diego 5, San Francisco 1
Seattle 3, Atlanta 1
Washington 15, Minnesota 2
Philadelphia 6, Athletics 3
Baltimore 7, Miami 4
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 1, Arizona 0
N.Y. Mets 10, Colorado 5
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-4), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lowder 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at Colorado (Quintana 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-2), 3:40 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 0-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 1-1) at Miami (Meyer 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at San Diego (King 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
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