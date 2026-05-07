All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 25 12 .676 — Tampa Bay 24 12 .667…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 25 12 .676 — Tampa Bay 24 12 .667 ½ Baltimore 17 20 .459 8 Boston 16 21 .432 9 Toronto 16 21 .432 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 19 19 .500 — Detroit 18 20 .474 1 Chicago 17 20 .459 1½ Kansas City 17 20 .459 1½ Minnesota 16 21 .432 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 18 18 .500 — Seattle 18 20 .474 1 Texas 17 19 .472 1 Houston 15 23 .395 4 Los Angeles 15 23 .395 4

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 26 12 .684 — Philadelphia 17 20 .459 8½ Washington 17 20 .459 8½ Miami 16 21 .432 9½ New York 14 22 .389 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 25 12 .676 — St. Louis 21 15 .583 3½ Milwaukee 19 16 .543 5 Cincinnati 20 17 .541 5 Pittsburgh 20 17 .541 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 23 14 .622 — San Diego 22 14 .611 ½ Arizona 17 18 .486 5 Colorado 14 23 .378 9 San Francisco 14 23 .378 9

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Boston 10, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 9, Athletics 1

Minnesota 11, Washington 3

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3

Baltimore 9, Miami 7

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4

Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0

L.A. Dodgers 12, Houston 2

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 15, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 6, Athletics 3

Baltimore 7, Miami 4

Boston 4, Detroit 0

Texas 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Gore 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Blackburn 1-1), 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-4), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 1-4) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 0-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 1-1) at Miami (Meyer 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Jax 1-2) at Boston (Bennett 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Athletics at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, Athletics 1

Minnesota 11, Washington 3

Baltimore 9, Miami 7

Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 10, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 12, Houston 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 1

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Washington 15, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 6, Athletics 3

Baltimore 7, Miami 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 10, Colorado 5

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-4), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at Colorado (Quintana 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-2), 3:40 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 0-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 1-1) at Miami (Meyer 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at San Diego (King 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

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