Bailey, Cantillo lead Guardians to four-game series sweep with 3-1 win over reeling Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Bailey hit a solo home run, Joey Cantillo threw 5 2/3 shutout innings and the Cleveland…

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Bailey hit a solo home run, Joey Cantillo threw 5 2/3 shutout innings and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to six games with a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Brayan Rocchio had three hits, including two doubles, and scored a run. Daniel Schneemann and Jose Ramirerz drove in the other runs for the Central Division-leading Guardians, who completed a four-game series sweep.

Cantillo (4-1) limited the Tigers to three hits while striking out six. Hunter Gaddis got the last three outs for his first save.

Cleveland has won nine of its last 10 games, while the Tigers have lost six straight and 14 of their last 16.

Dillon Dingler hit his team-leading ninth homer for the Tigers. Starter Casey Mize (2-3) gave up two runs and four hits without a walk while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings.

The Guardians scored a pair of two-out runs in the third. Rocchio and Schneemann hit back-to-back doubles to right field for the first run. Ramirez brought in Schneemann with a single.

Detroit loaded the bases in the first inning. Cantillo then settled in, allowing only a single and two walks before he departed.

Bailey led off the eighth against Burch Smith with his second homer this season. Dingler homered off Tim Herrin in the bottom of the inning.

Up next

The Guardians begin a three-game road series against Philadelphia on Friday with RHP Gavin Williams (6-3, 3.67) getting the start.

The Tigers will play three games in Baltimore over the weekend. RHP Jack Flaherty (0-5, 5.77) will start the series opener.

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