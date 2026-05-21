ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Cavs-Knicks, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the ESPN BET promo code WTOP, you can secure a no-brainer welcome offer within theScore Bet app just in time for the opening tip of Cavs vs. Knicks Game 2 tonight. Wager up to $1,000 with the bet reset offer and get your stake refunded if your bet settles as a loss. ESPN BET is now rebranded to theScore Bet, but you still have a golden opportunity to put this offer to use. Click here to sign up.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 theScore Bet Rebrand Offer

ESPN BET Promo Code (With theScore Bet WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On May 21

For new theScore Bet customers, activating this welcome offer requires no opt-in and provides immediate risk mitigation for your initial wager. Users simply place a first cash wager on any available market. If that bet settles as a loss, the platform refunds 100% of the initial stake, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets. Crucially, you do not need to risk the full $1,000 to qualify; a lower initial investment is still fully protected under the same 100% return rate if the wager is unsuccessful.

From an operational standpoint, the refund process is highly structured. If your qualifying wager loses, the bonus funds hit your account within 72 hours of settlement. Rather than issuing a single lump sum, the sportsbook distributes the refund as five separate bonus bets, each equating to 20% of your eligible first wager. These bonus bets carry a strict seven-day expiration window, giving you ample runway to redeploy your capital across the ongoing NBA postseason and more.

Cavs vs. Knicks Game 2 Markets

Before deploying capital on your $1,000 Bet Reset, analyzing the underlying market numbers is essential. Here are the current odds for tonight’s Eastern Conference matchup:

Moneyline: New York Knicks (-240) / Cleveland Cavaliers (+200)

New York Knicks (-240) / Cleveland Cavaliers (+200) Point Spread: New York Knicks -6.5 (-105) / Cleveland Cavaliers +6.5 (-115)

New York Knicks -6.5 (-105) / Cleveland Cavaliers +6.5 (-115) Total: Over 216.5 (-105) / Under 216.5 (-115)

The moneyline presents a distinct divergence in potential returns. A $100 wager on the heavily favored Knicks (-230) yields a modest profit of $41.67, reflecting their high implied probability of winning. Conversely, a $100 investment on the underdog Cavaliers (+200) offers a $200 return if Cleveland engineers a road upset.

When diagnosing these lines, a deep dive into the postseason statistics validates the Knicks’ heavy favoritism. New York is operating as a historic offensive juggernaut, generating 119.9 points per game on highly efficient shooting splits: 51.4% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc. Their league-leading playoff offensive rating (120.6) and dominant 18.6 Net Rating indicate sustainable, elite production. Cleveland, meanwhile, lacks the underlying metrics to match that output. The Cavaliers are scoring just 109.9 points per game on 46% overall shooting and 33.9% from three-point range. With a postseason Net Rating of just 1.9, the data clearly supports New York covering the 6.5-point spread on their home floor.

Expanding the Board: Today’s MLB Action

If you prefer to diversify your portfolio outside of the NBA, the baseball diamond offers a robust slate of games to activate your welcome offer. Today’s MLB schedule features several compelling matchups, including:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

Activate Your ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP With theScore Bet

Executing this strategy and securing your $1,000 Bet Reset requires a brief, sequential setup. To establish your account and lock in this value, follow these exact steps:

Register an Account: Click here and complete the identity verification process by entering your standard personal information. This step is required to confirm your presence in a participating, legal betting jurisdiction. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the promo code WTOP when prompted to attach the welcome offer to your account. Place Your First Wager: Once your profile is verified and funded, access the betting markets. Place your initial cash wager (minimum $10, up to $1,000) on the Knicks, Cavaliers, or any other listed MLB or NBA market at theScore Bet.

Whether you target New York’s dominant Net Rating, an MLB divisional matchup, or a highly correlated player prop, utilizing the WTOP promo code guarantees your first position is structurally protected by the $1,000 Bet Reset.