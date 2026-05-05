Athletics acquire catcher Jonah Heim from Braves for cash

SEATTLE (AP) — The Athletics acquired switch-hitting catcher Jonah Heim from the Atlanta Braves for cash on Monday night in…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Athletics acquired switch-hitting catcher Jonah Heim from the Atlanta Braves for cash on Monday night in a trade between first-place teams.

Heim was designated for assignment by Atlanta following a big day at the plate Sunday to make room on the roster for catcher Sean Murphy, who came off the injured list Monday.

Murphy made his season debut Monday night against the Seattle Mariners, starting behind the plate and batting seventh. Murphy, an All-Star in 2023 with the Braves and a Gold Glove winner two years earlier with the A’s, had been rehabbing in the minors following right hip surgery.

Atlanta also has 2025 NL Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin at catcher. Baldwin began the day batting .315 with eight homers, 29 RBIs and a .909 OPS for the NL East-leading Braves, who had the best record in the majors (25-10).

Signed in February to help fill in until Murphy was ready, Heim hit .231 with one homer, eight RBIs and a .721 OPS in 12 games with the Braves. He spent 2021-25 with Texas and was an All-Star and Gold Glove winner on the 2023 Rangers team that won the World Series.

The 30-year-old Heim is a .225 career hitter with 69 homers and a .655 OPS. He broke into the big leagues with the Athletics in 2020 when they played in Oakland.

The primary catcher for the A’s is Shea Langeliers, who is batting .336 with 10 homers, 18 RBIs and a 1.017 OPS — a big reason they lead the AL West at 18-16.

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