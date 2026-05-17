Astros hit again by injuries as Jose Altuve heads to the IL with a grade 2 oblique strain

HOUSTON (AP) — Second baseman Jose Altuve will be placed on the injured list with a grade 2 left oblique…

HOUSTON (AP) — Second baseman Jose Altuve will be placed on the injured list with a grade 2 left oblique strain, the latest blow to a Houston Astros team that has been ravaged by injuries.

Manager Joe Espada announced the injury following Sunday’s 8-0 loss to the Texas Rangers that dropped the Astros to 19-29 this season. He didn’t provide a timeline for how long they expect Altuve to be out.

“Obviously just not what we wanted to hear,” Espada said. “But we find ourselves having to fight through this one here. So these young players are going to continue to get opportunities.”

Altuve was injured in the ninth inning of Saturday night’s 4-1 win over the Rangers after taking an awkward swing.

He was not made available to reporters after Sunday’s game.

Not counting Altuve, the Astros have 14 players on the injured list. But shortstop Jeremy Peña is expected to be reinstated Monday after sitting out since April 11 with a strained hamstring.

Rookie Brice Matthews started at second base on Sunday and went 1 for 4.

Altuve led off Saturday’s game with his fourth home run of the season. The nine-time All-Star is batting .245 with 12 RBIs this season.

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