Astros extend Cubs’ skid to 6 with 4-2 victory

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Vazquez homered, Spencer Arrighetti threw five scoreless innings and the Houston Astros topped the scuffling Chicago…

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Vazquez homered, Spencer Arrighetti threw five scoreless innings and the Houston Astros topped the scuffling Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Friday.

Pete-Crow Armstrong hit his sixth home run of the season for the Cubs, who have dropped six straight and 10 of 12. They started this week’s homestand with a 15-game winning streak at Wrigley Field.

Arrighetti (6-1) won his second straight start after allowing two hits and four walks while striking out five. He issued a walk to start the third inning, then hit a pair of batters to load the bases, but worked out of the jam with a strikeout, infield popup and groundout.

Bryan King, the last of four Houston relievers, got the final four outs for his fifth save.

The Cubs also came up empty after loading the bases with two outs in the eighth. Chicago finished with just four hits and went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Vazquez led off the third with his fourth homer of the season and added an RBI single an inning later to make it 3-0. Zach Cole also drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in the fourth and Brice Matthews added an RBI single in the fifth.

Jameson Taillon (2-4), who allowed his majors-worst 17th home run of the season to Vazquez, allowed all four Houston runs and lost his third straight start. He gave up eight hits and a walk and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

Houston’s Kai-Wei Teng (2-3, 2.61 ERA) faces fellow right-hander Colin Rea (4-2, 4.98) on Saturday.

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