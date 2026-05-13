Allisha Gray scores 26, Angel Reese gets another double-double, and the Dream beat the Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Angel Reese had 12 points and 16 rebounds for her 51st…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Angel Reese had 12 points and 16 rebounds for her 51st career double-double, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 77-72 on Tuesday night.

Reese grabbed eight offensive rebounds — one more than Dallas had as a team. The 24-year-old Reese also had 14 rebounds in the opener on Saturday to become the second youngest WNBA player to reach 50 career double-doubles behind Tina Charles.

Jordin Canada had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Rhyne Howard added 14 points for Atlanta (2-0), which only got five points from its bench players. Brionna Jones (right knee) did not play.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (1-1) with 20 points. Paige Bueckers added 15 and Jessica Shepard had 12 points and eight rebounds. Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, did not play due to a right knee injury.

LYNX 88, MERCURY 84

PHOENIX (AP) — Natasha Howard had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Nia Coffey made a wide-open 3-pointer with 25.6 seconds left for a four-point lead, and Minnesota beat Phoenix.

Coffey’s third 3-pointer — for an 87-83 lead — was set up by a nice drive and pass by rookie Olivia Miles. Then, Miles secured a rebound after a missed 3-pointer, and she made 1 of 2 free throws with 13.2 left to seal it.

Coffey finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Miles had 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Minnesota (1-1). Kayla McBride added 14 points, and Courtney Williams and Emma Cechova each added 11 points.

Kahleah Copper scored 30 points for Phoenix (1-2), going 9 of 21 from the field and 10 of 13 at the free-throw line. DeWanna Bonner added 16 points and Alyssa Thomas had 10 points and eight assists. Natasha Mack had 10 rebounds and nine points.

FIRE 98, LIBERTY 96

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bridget Carleton had a career-high 26 points and five 3-pointers, Sarah Ashlee Barker made a putback just before the buzzer and expansion Portland beat New York for the Fire’s first victory.

After New York was called for a three-second violation with 13.8 seconds left, Carleton’s 3-point attempt went hard off the backboard without hitting the rim. But Barker battled for the rebound and put it back before her teammates piled on top of her in celebration.

Carla Leite added 21 points and six assists for Portland (1-1). Luisa Geiselsoder and Kamiah Smalls each scored 13 points and Barker finished with five points in 22 minutes off the bench.

All five starters for New York (2-1) scored in double figures. Rookie Pauline Astier scored a season-high 24 points and Marine Johannes added 18. Jonquel Jones finished with 17 points, Breanna Stewart had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks, and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 10 points

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