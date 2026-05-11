Acrobatic late goal gives Bologna surprise win at Napoli

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — A stoppage time goal from Jonathan Rowe gave Bologna a 3-2 win against Napoli in a…

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — A stoppage time goal from Jonathan Rowe gave Bologna a 3-2 win against Napoli in a pulsating Serie A encounter on Monday.

The result — only the second home defeat of the season for Napoli — lifted Bologna into eighth place above Udinese and Lazio with two rounds remaining.

Federico Bernardeschi put visiting Bologna 1-0 up after nine minutes with a rifled shot into the roof of the net and Riccardo Orsolini added a second from the penalty spot 11 minutes before the break.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo pulled one back for Napoli in first-half stoppage time and Alisson Santos slotted home a neat layoff from Rasmus Hojlund early in the second half to level the scores.

However, Bologna seized the win in the 91st when Rowe acrobatically converted after Vanja Milinkovic-Savic could only parry Juan Miranda’s fierce shot.

Napoli remained in second place, two points ahead of Juventus and three above AC Milan and Roma. Inter Milan has already secured the league title.

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