Academy Award winning actor Brendan Fraser to serve as Indianapolis 500’s honorary starter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Academy Award winning actor Brendan Fraser has been selected as the honorary starter for next week’s Indianapolis…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Academy Award winning actor Brendan Fraser has been selected as the honorary starter for next week’s Indianapolis 500, race organizers announced Friday.

Fraser was born in Indianapolis but was raised in Europe and Canada. He’s returning to his hometown to appear atop the flag stand above Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s iconic yard of bricks for the start of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The May 24 race already has sold its entire allotment of approximately 275,000 reserved seats.

Fraser’s newest role is playing General Dwight D. Eisenhower in the upcoming film “Pressure,” which follows the general and then future president and Captain James Stagg in the 72 hours leading up to the D-Day invasion in France. Sneak peeks will be held throughout Memorial Day weekend with the film premiering in theaters May 29.

“Brendan stars in a movie about one of the most pivotal moments in World War II,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles said. “His presence atop the flag stand is fitting as we honor the service and sacrifice of our military heroes on Memorial Day weekend and prepare for another iconic edition of the world’s greatest race.”

Fraser starred in “The Whale,” which led to winning the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2023. He’s best known for his role as Rick O’Connell in the “Mummy” series of films.

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