750,000 people take to the streets to celebrate Barcelona’s league title

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Nearly 750,000 people took to the streets of Barcelona on Monday to celebrate the team’s La…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Nearly 750,000 people took to the streets of Barcelona on Monday to celebrate the team’s La Liga title parade, according to Spanish media citing local authorities.

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 on Sunday at Camp Nou and clinched its second consecutive league title. The Catalan club earned an insurmountable 14-point lead over second-placed Madrid with three matches remaining.

The team paraded on open buses through city streets to celebrate the club’s 29th league title.

“Barcelona once again showed its passion for Barça,” the club said. “The streets became a sea of blaugrana devoted to a team that continues to write successful chapters in its history and that celebrated these new titles surrounded by its people.”

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