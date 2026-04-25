Yankees slug 4 HRs, extend winning streak to 7 games with 12-4 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Infielders Jazz Chisholm Jr., Ryan McMahon, Ben Rice and José Caballero each homered and the New York…

HOUSTON (AP) — Infielders Jazz Chisholm Jr., Ryan McMahon, Ben Rice and José Caballero each homered and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to seven games with a 12-4 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

They became the third group of starting infielders to accomplish the feat for the Yankees, following Babe Dahlgren, Joe Gordon, Frankie Crosetti and Red Rolfe in 1939, and Mark Teixeira, Robinson Canó, Eduardo Núñez and Ramiro Peña in 2011.

Chisholm, who had four RBIs and scored three runs, hit his second homer of the season and second in two days. His two-run single capped a three-run first inning and he added his homer in the fourth. He had an RBI single in the seventh.

McMahon hit a solo home run in the second, and Rice, who had two RBIs and scored three runs, added a solo shot, his ninth of the season, in the seventh. Caballero, who had an RBI single in the sixth, hit a solo homer in the four-run seventh.

Giancarlo Stanton had an RBI single in the sixth before exiting three batters later with right lower leg tightness after being unable to score from second on a J.C. Escarra single to the left field wall. After being checked out by a trainer, Stanton left and was replaced by Randal Grichuk.

Aaron Judge went 0 for 2 with three walks for the AL-leading Yankees (17-9).

Will Warren (3-0) allowed two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in six innings. Warren has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six starts this season.

Lance McCullers Jr. (1-2) allowed seven runs — five earned — on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts in five innings. McCullers has yielded at least four runs in each of his last three starts.

Yainer Diaz had an RBI single and a solo home run, and Braden Shewmake hit a solo shot for the Astros, who lost their fifth straight at home. Yordan Alvarez had two singles to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Up next

Yankees LHP Ryan Weathers (1-2, 3.18 ERA) will start opposite Astros RHP Mike Burrows (1-3, 6.75) in the second game of the three-game set on Saturday night.

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