WNBA sets record 216-game TV and streaming slate across ABC, CBS, Amazon, NBC and more

NEW YORK (AP) — A record 216 WNBA regular-season games and events will be available on multiple broadcast platforms throughout…

NEW YORK (AP) — A record 216 WNBA regular-season games and events will be available on multiple broadcast platforms throughout the year, the league announced Wednesday.

The league, in its 30th season, will have games on ABC/ESPN, CBS, Amazon Prime Video, ION, NBC, USA Sports and NBA TV.

“The WNBA is coming off a landmark season in 2025, one that was defined by incredible basketball and countless memorable performances,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “With an incredible 2026 draft and so many notable free agency signings and trades now giving way to the start of the season, the WNBA’s unprecedented lineup of linear and streaming partners will shine a light on must-see matchups, and the remarkable skills the WNBA’s stars provide each time they step on the court.”

ESPN and ABC will broadcast 30 games in honor of the milestone year for the league. Thirteen of those, including the All-Star Game, will be on ABC. The network will have a doubleheader opening weekend with Caitlin Clark and Indiana facing Paige Bueckers and Dallas. The second game will feature a rematch of the WNBA Finals with champion Las Vegas hosting Phoenix.

CBS will have eight primetime games this year — up from two last season.

ION will continue to have its Friday night doubleheaders, broadcasting more than 50 games. Amazon will showcase 31 games this season on its service, including the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship on June 30.

The WNBA returns to NBC with seven games on Sundays. The network will also show 12 games on Monday on Peacock. NBC will show the WNBA Finals this season with games either on that channel or on USA Network. Peacock will stream every game of the championship.

USA Network will also show 48 games on Wednesday and Monday nights. NBA TV will have a 15-game schedule.

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