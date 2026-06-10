Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 4 Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and make $10 worth of trades on Knicks-Spurs Game 4 to win $10 in bonuses. Click here to start the sign-up process.

When you register for an account, you get a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades. This introductory bonus from Kalshi is perfect for trading on the NBA Finals, and it can also be used for any MLB game this week or the Stanley Cup Final.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Quick Offer Summary

️ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP Bonus: $10 sign-up bonus

$10 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit: Just $1

Just $1 Unlock Requirement: Make $10 in total trades

Make $10 in total trades Availability: Most US states

Most US states Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ Use It On: Knicks vs. Spurs or any active sports market

This special offer is exclusively available for new Kalshi customers looking to trade on the postseason matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. By registering for a new account, you become eligible for a $10 sign-up bonus, which provides an excellent bankroll boost as the Spurs and Knicks prepare to face off.

To claim this introductory offer, new users must first make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $10 bonus will be fully unlocked once you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi is currently available to play in all 50 states, and all users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction Preview

Team Probability New York Knicks 53% San Antonio Spurs 47%

Looking at the team statistics for the playoffs, New York holds a noticeable advantage over San Antonio. While the Spurs remain highly competitive, the Knicks’ superior efficiency on both ends of the floor dictates exactly why they are positioned as the favorites in the prediction markets for this matchup. With that said, the road team has won the first three games of the NBA Finals.

Beyond the NBA hardwood, new Kalshi customers can also utilize the platform to explore prediction markets across other major sports. Whether you are analyzing upcoming series in Major League Baseball (MLB) or forecasting the next round of the NHL playoffs, Kalshi offers extensive trading opportunities across the entire sports landscape.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your bonus ahead of the Spurs vs. Knicks game is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to set up your account and unlock your $10 sign-up bonus:

Create and Register Your Account: Open the app and follow the prompts to register. You will need to provide standard personal information such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: As part of standard security procedures, you will be asked to provide valid proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi account. Place Your Trades: To activate the offer, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

It is important to note that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10 to qualify for this offer. You can spread your trades out across multiple markets, such as various player and team outcomes for the San Antonio and New York matchup, as long as the cumulative sum of your trades reaches $10. Once that threshold is met, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available in your account.