With Jaylen Brown leading and Jayson Tatum back, Celtics are whole again and NBA title contenders

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics heard loud and clear what everyone what was saying about them before this season.…

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics heard loud and clear what everyone what was saying about them before this season.

They heard all the predictions about how they would take a step back from the NBA’s top tier with Jayson Tatum rehabbing from the ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in the playoffs last May.

They heard the narrative that this would be a throwaway year, likely ending with Boston in the draft lottery, after an offseason shakeup that included the departures of key 2024 championship contributors Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

So, when the Celtics last month notched their 50th win for the fifth consecutive season, All-Star Jaylen Brown didn’t hold back in ripping that narrative into confetti.

“50 wins in a gap year,” Brown posted on X, along with a shamrock emoji.

Enough said.

Now, as the Celtics prepare for their fourth straight playoff appearance under coach Joe Mazzulla as the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed, they are whole again following Tatum’s return last month. And the rest of the NBA is acknowledging what the Celtics have believed for some time: The sky remains the limit for this team.

Though Brown, who seized the leadership reins during an MVP-caliber season, acknowledged that he was surprised “a little” at least about just how well the cards have fallen for this group.

“Obviously, my mentality was come in and compete. But the way the group merged together as quickly as it did — it didn’t take us long. I thought it would take us a littler longer,” Brown said. “We were trending upward post-All-Star break. But we kind of figured it out maybe the first 10 or 15 games. We started clicking and gelling. That just doesn’t happen.”

With Tatum sidelined the first 65 games, Brown flourished as the No. 1 option and leader, taking his game to new levels on both the offensive and defensive ends. He post career-high averages in points (28.7), rebounds (6.9) and assists (5.1).

He also got lots of support.

Derrick White struggled offensively at times but remained a stalwart on defense, leading all NBA guards in contested shots (550) while ranking second among guards in blocks per game (1.3).

Payton Pritchard adjusted his game, first as a starter and then by returning to the bench role that earned him Sixth Man of the Year honors last season. Sam Hauser remained a reliable threat from the 3-point line, and Neemias Queta grew his game in leaps in his first year as a starter.

There were some questions about how Tatum’s return on March 6 would affect the flow of a group that had learned to adjust and thrive without the sixth-time All-Star.

Instead, Tatum has reacclimated himself in short order, averaging 21.8 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 16 games.

“Quite honestly I think it’s impressive that he’s gotten back to the level that he’s at as fast as he’s done it, while also keeping the main thing the main thing, which is remaining healthy and giving us the best chance to win every night,” Mazzulla said. “It’s a credit to him.”

One of the final hurdles to Tatum feeling “back” came on April 9, when the Celtics visited the New York Knicks in his first game at Madison Square Garden since suffering his injury. He said the past month has strengthened a love for basketball he feared during rehab he might lose.

“You go through ups and downs mentally when you go through an injury, especially the one that I had,” Tatum said. “Moments of doubt or things like that. But there’s definitely a sense of gratitude.”

For Brown, it’s also put into perspective just how unlikely his nine seasons playing alongside Tatum have been.

Famed Celtics duo Bill Russell and Bob Cousy played together for seven seasons. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant played together for eight.

“I think it’s been a historic run. We were able to deliver a championship in 2024. Unfortunately, we had opportunities in the past that got away from us, but we’ve been right there for a long amount of time. We’ve gained a lot of experience,” Brown said. ”Everything isn’t always perfect, but it’s not supposed to be. It’s a part of the journey. … I’m excited to go have another opportunity.”

Brown also has an eye on bringing more trophies to Boston.

“I’m still improving. I’m still getting better. I’m still learning. I’m still growing,” he said. “I feel like I’m entering my prime and I’m excited to maximize my potential and then take advantage of every opportunity I have to win and just be a part of a team and be a part of something special.”

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